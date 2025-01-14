NFL Divisional Round schedule: Complete bracket, dates and more
Wild Card Weekend is in the books and it was a bit of a dud for football fans. There were blowouts aplenty, which has become an unfortunate tradition since the NFL's postseason expanded to 14 teams in 2020, with one thriller as Washington earned its first playoff victory in 19 years with a doink at the gun to get past Tampa Bay 23-20 on Sunday night.
The upshot of all the blowouts is that the chalk largely held, meaning the vast majority of the best teams from the regular season are still standing for the Divisional Round. The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, who earned first-round byes after securing home field advantage in their respective conferences, are also back in the fold as the race to reach Super Bowl LIX heats up.
NFL Divisional Round Playoff Schedule
- Houston Texans (11-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
- Date: Jan. 18
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
The Divisional Round kicks off at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs play their first real game in three weeks against the Houston Texans. These teams met back in Week 16 as part of a Saturday doubleheader and the Chiefs took care of business, winning 27-19 against a competitive Houston side.
Things have trended up for the Texans since their Christmas Day debacle against Baltimore as they wrapped up the regular season with a win over Tennessee and blew out the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off Wild Card Weekend. Oddsmakers aren't bullish on Houston's chances but Kansas City's propensity to play close games this season could make things interesting. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are on the call for ESPN's final NFL game of the season.
- Washington Commanders (13-5) at Detroit Lions (15-2)
- Date: Jan. 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: FOX
- Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
- Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
The Lions kick off their postseason run on Saturday night as they play host to Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, who dramatically advanced out of the Wild Card round on a last second field goal from Zane Gonzalez in the best game of the weekend. The victory was the first playoff win for Washington since 2006, which also came against Tampa Bay in a Wild Card game, and the Commanders should be playing with house money in this game.
All of the pressure figures to be on Detroit, which secured home field advantage with a big win over Minnesota in the final game of the regular season and is heavily favored in this game. FOX will handle Saturday night Divisional Round duties for the second consecutive year as Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady head to Ford Field.
- Los Angeles Rams (11-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (15-3)
- Date: Jan. 19
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
The final slot in the NFC Championship Game will be decided first on Sunday as the Rams look to ride the momentum from their huge win over the Vikings on Monday night into Philadelphia against the Eagles. The Wild Card round was barely a challenge for the Eagles, whose defense stifled Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in a 22-10 victory.
This will be the second time these teams met this season after Saquon Barkley racked up 255 yards on the ground in a 37-20 victory for the Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. NBC will fittingly get the rematch for their final game of the season before gearing up to broadcast Super Bowl LX next February.
- Baltimore Ravens (13-5) at Buffalo Bills (14-4)
- Date: Jan. 19
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: CBS/Paramount+
- Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
- Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
The final game of the Divisional Round looks to be the best as MVP front-runners Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson square off with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line. Both teams easily handled their business on Wild Card Weekend, setting the stakes for what should be a ratings monster for CBS on Sunday night.
These teams met on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, with Baltimore blowing out Buffalo 35-10 in a game that wasn't competitive at all. The odds of that scenario repeating are slim to none so football fans should be in store for a treat to cap the best football weekend of the season.