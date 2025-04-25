NFL Draft 2025 Trade Tracker: Every Round 1 deal, surprise and stunner

The first round of the NFL Draft could be one of the most chaotic in history.

The picks got underway on Thursday night in Green Bay with an obvious No. 1. Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans was about the only sure thing. Everything after that was obscured by uncertainty, in part because the possibility of pick swaps loomed.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports suggested there could be as many as double-digit trades on Thursday night alone.

"I can see as many as double-digit trades taking place tonight."@jjones9 on the potential amount of First-Round trades. pic.twitter.com/9GPwLdgsVI — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 24, 2025

So we're all set to keep track and you're welcome to join us.

NFL Draft 2025 Trade Tracker

This article will be updated as more draft trades appear.

Browns trade No. 2 to Jaguars

In a true draft shocker, the Browns gave the Jaguars the chance to move up to the No. 2 spot in the draft, presumably to draft Travis Hunter.

Browns receive:

2025 1st round pick (5th overall)

2025 2nd round pick (36th overall)

2025 4th round pick (126th overall)

2026 1st round pick

Jaguars receive:

2025 1st round pick (2nd overall)

2025 4th round pick (104th overall)

2025 6th round pick (200th overall)

Who won the trade? On Thursday night, it was the Jaguars getting a potentially generational player. But next year, the Browns may have the last laugh, improving their chances to land a star quarterback in a stronger draft class.

Browns and Texans trade late rounders

The first trade of the day was a bit of a head scratcher between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns. It involved a slew of fifth, sixth and seventh round picks.

Browns receive:

2025 5th round pick (166th overall)

2027 5th round pick

Texans receive:

2025 6th round pick (179th overall)

2025 6th round pick (216th overall)

2025 7th round pick (255th overall)

Who won the trade? With assets that far back in the draft, this one is a push. If one of those teams flips those into a first round move, this assessment could change.