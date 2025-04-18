NFL Draft odds shift toward Browns taking Travis Hunter at No. 2

The 2025 NFL Draft is only a week out, but it seems as though we know who the first two picks will be. Recent moves with regards to the betting odds have told us that former Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback Cam Ward will be going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. Anything other than him going there would be a complete shock. We also have an overwhelming favorite to go No. 2 now, too...

My Minute Media colleague Brian Giuffra wrote for Sports Illustrated about how much the betting odds have tipped in Travis Hunter's favor to be the second overall. The Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/wide receiver of the Colorado Buffaloes is now expected to go to the Cleveland Browns. Giuffra pointed out that Hunter's odds of going second have gone from -420 to -600 over on FanDuel.

Clearly, the Browns have decided to go with the two-way player over his Colorado teammate in quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as well as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive front-seven maven Abdul Carter. To be totally transparent, Carter is my favorite player in the draft. I am not as high on Hunter as others, but I like the Cleveland fit for him better than if he went to the New England Patriots.

Let me now unpack what this means for Cleveland and the rest of the teams picking in the NFL Draft.

Travis Hunter is an overwhelming favorite to go to the Cleveland Browns

For Cleveland, this means the Browns may be getting one of the most exciting players coming into the NFL in quite some time in Hunter. While I have my reservations about him playing both ways, Cleveland needs all the help the Browns can get. Whether he sticks as a cornerback or a wide receiver, Cleveland will make better use of him than most teams. They have a good front office, too.

As for the rest of the league, that means Carter is now favored to go to the New York Giants picking at No. 3. That may end up becoming the pick, meaning the 2025 NFL Draft does not start until the Patriots are on the clock at No. 4. Some prognosticators think they will be going with an offensive tackle. What if they stole Mason Graham away from the Jacksonville Jaguars picking at No. 5 overall?

Then we get to the Las Vegas Raiders picking at No. 6. Who knows what they are going to do? Maybe they stop Sanders' fall and take him to be the heir apparent to Geno Smith in Southern Nevada? Perhaps they take Doak Walker winner Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State as the first running back off the board? Regardless, Hunter was always going to be a top-five pick. Now he is a top-two selection.

Overall, I can totally understand the draft board breaking that way with Ward No. 1 to the Titans, Hunter No. 2 to the Browns and Carter No. 3 to the Giants. That seems to be the most logical outcome. Where I have somewhat of an issue with this is I view Carter as the best player. Along with Graham coming out of Michigan, those are the two players I feel the most confident will not bust.

I could be totally wrong in this, but I am prepared to live in a world where Hunter is going to Cleveland.