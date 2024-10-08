NFL Draft order if the season ended today and each team's biggest need
By Simon Shortt
Week 5 of the NFL Season just ended so it's time to take another look at the current NFL Draft order. With the Jacksonville Jaguars getting a win this week we are officially out of winless teams, and on the other side the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs remain unbeaten.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 5 of the NFL season
The latest NFL Draft order is delivered courtesy of Tankathon.
- New England Patriots
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Los Angeles Rams
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Carolina Panthers
- Tennessee Titans
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Indianapolis Colts
- San Francisco 49ers
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Atlanta Falcons
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Minnesota Vikings
Each Teams Biggest Need
1. New England Patriots - Offensive Line
New England still has a solid defensive roster and they invested at wide receiver and quarterback this offseason. But their offensive line is not viable for Drake Maye to play behind — in 2024 or 2025. They need to take the best, and most plug-and-play offensive lineman in the draft to gain some stability.
2. Cincinnati Bengals - Defensive Line
The Bengals are a bottom-five defense in the league by EPA/play against both the run and pass. Their defensive backs are giving up the most separation per target and their pass rush is bottom 12 in opponent time to throw and quarterback pressure. This streaky defense from a few years ago needs an infusion of talent and it starts up front to stop the run and collapse the pocket.
3. Cleveland Browns - Quarterback
The play the Browns are getting from Deshaun Watson is not viable. And because of the contract situation, they don't have the means to replace him unless they punt on the position. This defense is taking a hit this year trying to overcome the offense again, and Cleveland can't let that side of the ball age out while they wait for a clean slate.
4. Los Angeles Rams - Cornerback
When healthy, this Rams team is still a top-ten offense. We saw that last year. It's the defense that's taken the biggest turn after the retirement of Aaron Donald. But with draft investments on the defensive line paying off already, the focus should turn to the defensive backs. Cobie Durant and Tre'Davious White are leading the team in snaps at cornerback. They should look to upgrade.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Offensive Line
Maybe Week 5 will be a turning point, but this has not been the offense we were hoping for in Jacksonville this year. Or the last couple of years. They've tried to piece this offensive line together a bit at a time but it has age on it (Mitch Morse-32, Brandon Scherff-32) and Left Tackle Cam Robinson is a free agent after this season. Keeping the trenches viable and raising the ceiling would go a long way for this team.
6. Carolina Panthers - Defensive Line
Since going to Andy Dalton at quarterback the Panthers have proven to be a viable offense. The defense however needs a ton of work. They are bottom-five in EPA/play, DVOA, and sacks on defense.
7. Tennessee Titans - Wide Receiver
The correct answer here is probably quarterback. But with how this quarterback class is shaping up, and what we're learning this year about quarterbacks needing time, I'd be willing to let it ride with Will Levis. At least as of now. DeAndre Hopkins is in the last year of his deal and Calvin Ridley is not a WR1 at this point.
8. Miami Dolphins - Offensive Line
The players the Dolphins have trotted out the last several years have not been up to par on the offensive line when Terron Armstead is injured — which is often. And even when Tua Tagovailoa is healthy this team needs another form of offense come playoff time. Grabbing a blue-chip offensive lineman will help with that.
9. New York Jets - Wide Receiver
Assuming they do not trade for Davante Adams the Jets will need another pass catcher next year. Mike Williams is a free agent and Garrett Wilson just had a career-high 22 targets on Sunday. This offense, apparently, needs more weapons.
10. Arizona Cardinals - Defensive Back
The Cardinals have been building through the trenches and at pass catcher for the last couple of years. Cornerback has been neglected, however, and the team is 29th in pass defense DVOA.
11. Las Vegas Raiders - Quarterback
We're pretty sure this team without Davante Adams soon enough — so part of me wants to say wide receiver. But we're five weeks in and the team can't decide between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. The need is quarterback.
12. New Orleans Saints - Wide Reciver
Rashid Shaheed is probably a bit overstretched as a WR2, and it's unclear if Chris Olave is a true WR1. Adding another pass catcher to a surprisingly good run game and offensive line this year would help this group sustain offense for longer.
13. Indianapolis Colts - Defensive Back
This team is bottom-ten in EPA/pass and pass defense DVOA. And if you don't like the numbers just look at the roster. We've been waiting two years for a good corner to go to the Colts. They need to do it this year.
14. San Francisco 49ers - Defensive Line
The 49ers run defense has been suspect ever since DeMeco Ryans left. They are currently 17th in run defense DVOA and 14th in EPA/rush allowed.
15. New York Giants - Quarterback
Even if it hasn't looked as bad as of late, the Giants really can't keep Daniel Jones another year on that contract ... can they?
16. Philadelphia Eagles - Defensive Line
The Eagles are bottom-six in EPA allowed against the run and pass, and they're just 25th in QB pressure rate. They made investments in the defensive backfield ahead of this year, and it's time to go back to the front next year.
17. Chicago Bears - Offensive Line
Even I'm guilty here, but we all overrated the Bears' offensive line going into this season. It's time to correct that here going into year two of Caleb Williams.
18. Green Bay Packers - Cornerback
The Packers have done well to cover holes here when things pop up with a ton of Day 2 and Day 3 versatile players. But between Jaire Alexander's injury history and Eric Stokes' own history plus being a free agent, getting a round-one player in the room would be a good choice.
19. Los Angeles Chargers - Wide Receiver
Even if last year's first-round pick Quentin Johnston does keep this turnaround going, the Chargers then have at most two viable receivers.
20. Seattle Seahawks - Offensive Line
Abraham Lucas just hasn't been able to stay healthy since his impressive rookie season in 2022. And even if he does make it back this unit has holes in the interior of the line.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Wide Receiver
There's already a clear hole for a second wide receiver, but recent grumblings about George Pickens even put that spot into question.
22. Denver Broncos - Offensive Line
Longtime Left Tackle Garett Bolles is 33 years old and a free agent after this season.
23. Dallas Cowboys - Wide Receiver
The Cowboys haven't had two viable receivers since trading Amari Cooper. If thing offense is going to remain explosive, they'll need another option as teams gameplan more and more for CeeDee Lamb.
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Linebacker
The Buccaneers offense is good right now — it's the defense that's starting to fall behind some. They have young players sprinkled throughout the unit, but a man in the middle to take the reigns from Lavonte David might be the glue they need to put it back together.
25. Buffalo Bills - Defensive Line
This Bills team isn't a sieve in the run game, but they can be run on. They're also just average in sacks, sack percentage, and QB pressure percentage.
26. Baltimore Ravens - Wide Receiver
This offense is so efficient and has nice players everywhere, but a real WR1, ball-winner on the outside would go a long way for their Super Bowl aspirations.
27. Atlanta Falcons - Defensive Line
This is a bottom-10 defense overall and the worst pass-rushing team in the league. They need a person in the building who can get after the quarterback.
28. Detroit Lions - Wide Receiver
The offense is starting to show a little stagnation and, like the Ravens, could use a true "X" receiver who can make plays on the outside.
29. Washington Commanders - Cornerback
Playing with house money a little bit, this team could take a shot at finding a true number-one corner come draft time.
30. Houston Texans - Running Back
I can't believe I'm saying this — but the Texans could use a running back. They have pieces on the offensive line, and they need to improve their run game. Since I can't draft an offensive coordinator I'll look for a guy to run the ball in the first round.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Wide Receiver
Can we get Patrick Mahomes and this Chiefs team to be fun again, please? There was "good" news on Rashee Rice today. But if he misses any point of next year for injury or suspension this team is going to need another target.
32. Minnesota Vikings - Offensive Line
Specifically looking at the interior of the line for the Vikings here. They're doing well in the run game, but Sam Darnold has faced the fifth-highest pressure rate in the league so far. They'll want to keep that from happening again in 2025 whether it's him or J.J. McCarthy.