Updated NFL Draft order after Week 12 and where the quarterbacks will likely land
The 2025 NFL Draft is notoriously weak at the quarterback position, but that doesn't mean there aren't teams in the NFL desperate to land their next signal-caller. Last spring, we saw a record six quarterbacks selected in the top 12. Newsflash, those weren't all top-12 prospects in a vacuum. QBs get over-drafted all the time.
We can expect that trend to continue in 2025, even if it's slightly more muted. We might actually see a skill player or defender (or both, in the form of Travis Hunter) selected first overall. And yet, there's no way we won't see at least a couple QBs yanked off the board in round one, deserving or not.
As we approach the stretch run of the NFL season, there's a lot of crystalization happening around the standings. The tanking teams are full-on tanking. The pretenders are starting to hit their midseason wall. And the contenders, meanwhile, are cushioning their leads and duking it out for playoffs seeding.
Here is how the NFL Draft order shapes up after the Week 12 afternoon slate.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 12
Order
Team
Record
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-9
2
New York Giants
2-9
3
Las Vegas Raiders
2-8
4
New England Patriots
3-9
5
Carolina Panthers
3-8
6
Tennessee Titans
3-8
7
New York Jets
3-8
8
Cleveland Browns
3-8
9
Dallas Cowboys
4-7
10
New Orleans Saints
4-7
11
Cincinnati Bengals
4-7
12
Chicago Bears
4-7
13
Indianapolis Colts
5-7
14
Miami Dolphins
5-6
15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5-6
16
Seattle Seahawks
5-5
17
Los Angeles Rams
5-5
18
San Francisco 49ers
5-5
19
Atlanta Falcons
6-5
20
Denver Broncos
6-5
21
Houston Texans
7-5
22
Washington Commanders
7-5
23
Arizona Cardinals
6-4
24
Baltimore Ravens
7-4
25
Los Angeles Chargers
7-3
26
Green Bay Packers
7-3
27
Pittsburgh Steelers
8-3
28
Philadelphia Eagles
8-2
29
Minnesota Vikings
9-2
30
Buffalo Bills
9-2
31
Kansas City Chiefs
10-1
32
Detroit Lions
10-1
The 2025 NFL Draft quarterback class has baffled evaluators all season. Once projected as a potential No. 1 pick, Texas senior Quinn Ewers is now expected to return to school after a disastrous campaign. UGA's Carson Beck was widely hailed as preseason QB1, but his frequent bouts with turnover issues have left him in a precarious spot.
Right now, ESPN's Matt Miller only has four quarterbacks projected in the first round — Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Miami's Cam Ward, Georgia's Carson Beck, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe. Based on the new draft order, here's where each QB might end up.
Shedeur Sanders is the obvious pick for the NY Giants at No. 2
There's a chance the Giants need to move up to No. 1, depending on the appetite for Sanders' services. He seems like the clear top-ranked quarterback prospect at this point, blessed with a dynamic arm and enough mobility to dance around the pocket under pressure. He comes with some baggage due to his father and the media circus around Colorado, but the Buffs were the worst program in college football a couple years ago. Sanders has them in the running for a Big 12 championship.
New York recently cut ties with Daniel Jones in a blatant display of tanking. Tommy Devito and Drew Lock are clearly not the long-term answer, so unless the Giants plan an aggressive free agent pursuit, there's nothing else to do with this pick. The best QB available should be following in Eli Manning's footsteps by next summer.
Cam Ward could be the explosive QB talent the Raiders need at No. 3
Cam Ward has put together a strong Heisman candidacy at Miami. The Hurricanes are a deeply flawed group, but Ward keeps willing them to high-scoring victories, showcasing top-shelf athleticism at football's most important position.
He's an incredible dual-threat talent, capable of rocketing off-kilter throws under pressure or escaping the pocket and breaking off chunk gains on the ground. The NFL is moving increasingly toward QBs who can throw and run, ideally with a balanced offense around them. The Raiders need a lot of work on the personnel front, but with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell both struggling, this feels like a no-brainer. Ward might have the highest ceiling of any QB on the board.
Carson Beck could be the future of the QB position for the Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are set to lose Geno Smith to free agency at season's end. Without a clear successor on the roster, it seems pretty clear that replacement via draft is the next step. This is a weak QB class, but Carson Beck hails from a premier program with a long track record of producing quality NFL talent.
It hasn't been the best season for Beck, but there's a reason he was so highly touted going into the season. He's comfortable standing in the pocket and delivering every manner of throw. His decision-making has sagged a little bit this season, perhaps spurred by a sharp decrease in familiarity with his top targets after the departures of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey from Georgia. That could spook the Seahawks, and justifiably so, but Seattle has a solid offensive infrastructure in which to develop Beck. He would have no shortage of high-level pass-catchers to lean on.
Jalen Milroe is a mixed bag, but he'd give the Steelers their Russell Wilson successor
It's clear that Russell Wilson is cemented as the Steelers' starting quarterback for at least another season, with Justin Fields all but guaranteed to latch on with a new team in the offseason. Russ has been undeniably impressive in Arthur Smith's scheme, but he's still a short-term option at the tail end of his career. Pittsburgh needs an escape hatch and a replacement plan.
Enter Alabama gunslinger Jalen Milroe, who can flash as brightly as any quarterback in the draft when he's rolling. The Crimson Tide offense has been a real roller coaster this season. Milroe has a penchant for dazzling plays and maddening miscues in equal measure. If there's an offense that can tame him into a more balanced, efficient approach, however, it's probably the Steelers.