5 QB-desperate teams Patriots should already be calling to trade the No. 1 pick
By John Buhler
The best thing the New England Patriots have going for them is rookie quarterback Drake Maye. The No. 3 overall pick out of North Carolina in the 2024 NFL Draft has livid up to the hype this season, albeit playing for one of the worst teams in the NFL. He reminds me of what the Patriots used to have under center during my childhood in Drew Bledsoe. If he is that for New England, then look out, NFL!
But with that in mind, the Patriots are one of three teams that are 3-13 heading into the final week of the regular season, along with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. The way the tie-breaking procedures shake out right now, it would be New England picking first, Tennessee picking second and Cleveland picking third. That means teams needing a quarterback may need to draft up for one.
While Cleveland could draft a quarterback, Tennessee is in too advantageous of a position to not take either Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado or Cam Ward out of Miami at No. 2. One will be remaining for sure, while both could be if the Patriots decided to take the best player available at No. 1 in Sanders' teammate in Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. New England might be in a perfect situation here.
If a quarterback-desperate team comes calling, here is who New England may trade out of No. 1 with.
5. New York Jets
At 4-12 heading into the final week of the regular season, the New York Jets are a luck to be picking inside of the top 10. While now may not be the time to effectively pivot off an aging Aaron Rodgers, what direction is this team even going in? To be quite frank, I would take the best player available wherever I was picking if I was running the Jets, but they have defined doing more wrong that right.
Because the Jets hate the Patriots more than anything in the world, to think of them as a serious contender to move from something like No. 7 to No. 1 would be a tad farfetched. It is not the climb up, but rather the chance of making another huge embarrassing failure in the draft. New York probably needs to position itself to be in a place to where it can get a better quarterback prospect in 2026.
The only reason I included the Jets here is their future is a bit unsettled at quarterback beyond 2025.
4. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns would be picking third overall if the season ended today. They have a mess on their hands in the form of Deshaun Watson being under an unmovable contract. While Jameis Winston has looked okay at times, I would not be the least bit shocked if the Browns took QB2 at No. 3, assuming the Patriots do not take a quarterback at No. 1 and do no trade back out of the selection.
For that reason, I am a bit skeptical of seeing the Browns moving up a spot or two with a team like New England for the right to draft whomever No. 1 overall. They have so many other holes on their roster for me to realistically think that Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward would be panacea to what is ailing them. As long as they do not fire Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry, the Browns will be just fine.
The Browns would not have to give up a ton for the No. 1 pick, but they may lack the urgency to do so.
3. New Orleans Saints
I look at a team like the New Orleans Saints and wonder if they are finally going to hit the reset button. Tampa Bay is in win-now mode in the division. Atlanta was a playoff contender throughout the season. Carolina is markedly better than we thought the Panthers would be at the start of the season. What I am getting at is the Saints are about to get lapped by everyone in the division moving forward.
This is a franchise that will be picking inside of the top 10, but only barely. The Saints have made some quality draft picks over the years, but they rarely go after a quarterback. With Derek Carr out for the season, we have to wonder if the combination of Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler will be enough to entice the Saints to move up from No. 10 or so to entertain taking the best quarterback in the draft.
For my money, they may hold off and take either Garrett Nussmeier in 2026 or Arch Manning in 2027.
2. New York Giants
Without question, the two teams that have shot themselves in the foot more in the last few weeks are the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants. It is the Grand Canyon between No. 3 and No. 2. I am going to touch on the Giants first here for two reasons. One, they need a lot more work when it comes to building up a capable roster beyond that of taking a quarterback. And two, who will run this team?
I do think the Giants would trade up from somewhere inside the top six to draft a quarterback, even if that involved a trade with a team like New England. My biggest concern is Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen cannot be calling the shots next year. Until I see who replaces them at a later date this offseason, I cannot say with the utmost certainty they would be willing to move up for a quarterback.
All things equal, the Giants would move up to get Cam Ward, but probably not for Shedeur Sanders.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
And we have arrived at the surest thing entering the 2025 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders will be drafting a quarterback. Owner Mark Davis seems to have given his blessing to general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce to go up and get their guy. Las Vegas stood pat last year at No. 13. While Brock Bowers has been sensational at tight end, this team has only won four games.
The Raiders are the team I have tabbed as Shedeur Sanders' most likely landing spot. I had Cam Ward going to the New York Giants, but it could also be the Tennessee Titans. Either way, Las Vegas has the crashing sense of urgency to move up to get their guy. Not to say this season was a mulligan for Pierce, but it was always going to be a transitional year for the Raiders, even if we wanted to doubt it.
Whether the Raiders are picking second or 10th, they are a prime candidate to move up the board.