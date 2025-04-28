NFL Draft prank call cruelty didn’t stop with Shedeur Sanders

Though the 2025 NFL Draft ended Saturday, it is still garnering the attention of many sports fans. Unfortunately, it is not the kind of headline the NFL wants. The draft was expected to be a celebration of young talent entering the league. However, the event was marred by a series of cruel prank calls made to top prospects Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Warren, overshadowing the excitement and raising serious concerns about the integrity and security of the draft process.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the biggest faller in this year's draft, as he had to wait until the fifth round (144th pick) to be selected by the Cleveland Browns. But he was also a victim of a prank call that went viral online while he waited. Someone impersonating the New Orleans Saints general manager, Mickey Loomis, falsely informed Sanders that he would be selected with the next pick, only to retract the statement moments later.

On Sunday, Jax Ulbrich, 21-year-old son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, was exposed as one of two people behind the heinous prank. He has since released a statement on his Instagram apologizing for his actions.

Jax Ulbrich, the son of Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich, has released a statement apologizing for his prank call to Shedeur Sanders during theNFL Draft. “I hope you forgive me” pic.twitter.com/EHMA13KPam — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 27, 2025

As if that was not bad enough, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that another NFL prospect, Penn State's Tyler Warren, was also a victim, as he received a prank call when the New York Jets were on the clock at No. 7. That call was reportedly from the same number or area code as Sanders prank call on Friday night.

Sources: Penn State TE Tyler Warren was also prank called during the draft, receiving a call when the #Jets were on the clock at No. 7. I’m told Warren’s camp believes it was the same number and/or area code involved in the Shedeur Sanders prank on Friday night.



NFL teams have… pic.twitter.com/dJrF9Ir22s — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2025

The Colts ultimately drafted Warren with the No. 14 pick.

The NFL needs to take a harder stance against people behind these pranks

The Atlanta Falcons also released their statement, stating that Jax Ulbrich "unintentionally came across the draft contact number for Shedeur Sanders and wrote down his number to conduct a prank." The Falcons tried to shield Jeff Ulbrich by saying, "he was unaware of data exposure and any facet of the prank."

Here is the problem: Jax Ulbrich is not a kid. He and his accomplices, who were seen in the video, recorded and posted it on their social media with the intent to embarrass Sanders and his family for clicks and likes, which is unacceptable. If they were also behind the prank call on Warren, the NFL needs to conduct a thorough investigation, which should involve law enforcement.

Another thing that bothers me is that the Falcons announced that Jeff Ulbrich will not face any punishments out of this. Really? Why? What Jax Ulbrich did was every parent's nightmare. Ulbrich should be held accountable for exposing confidential and personal information. He left his electronic decide where a family member or someone else could copy and steal information. The way Jeff Ulbrich handled sensitive information in such a lackadaisical manner needs to be scrutinized.

The NFL needs to implement training courses when it comes to handling personal information, as well as using technology for every NFL employee, including coaches and players, to raise awareness about the importance of handling information security and sensitive information.

If the Falcons are not going to take this incident seriously, then the NFL can set a precedent for harsh punishment, even if it means the Falcons organization is used as a scapegoat, fair or not.