NFL Draft Tracker: Shedeur Sanders leads best QBs remaining after Saints draft Tyler Shough

The 2025 NFL Draft continues to surprise on day two. Well, I guess it's not the draft itself that's surprising, but the front offices neglecting taking Shedeur Sanders, who was projected at No. 2 overall up until about last week.

We're almost halfway through round two, and three QBs are now off the board — Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and now Tyler Shough, who just went No. 40 to the Saints. Both Sanders and Texas QB Quinn Ewers are still on the board. If someone told you that in December 2024, you'd probably write them off as a nut.

Best quarterbacks remaining in 2025 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Quinn Ewers, Texas Jalen Milroe, Alabama Will Howard, Ohio State Kyle McCord, Syracuse Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Kurtis Rourke, Indiana Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Where could Shedeur Sanders land?

At this point, who knows? We're past the point where teams draft their hopeful franchise quarterbacks, and approaching the point where guys are drafted to be reliable backups. That's certainly not who Sanders thinks he is, and it's not who any of us thought he was, either — but apparently NFL front offices view Sanders less favorably than most of us thought.

Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas still make sense, but NFL Network mentioned Indianapolis as well — as a potential backup. I think we've reached the point where teams are seeing other teams not take Sanders and telling themselves "Well if they didn't take him, why would we?"

It's going to take about four months for the Tyler Shough pick to look indefensible for New Orleans. Like two articles ago I said that I'm done trying to scout quarterbacks in the NFL Draft — and I stand by that! But I also don't understand how Shedeur Sanders isn't at least QB3 in this draft... based on the very simple fact that I watched him play a lot of football and he's really good.