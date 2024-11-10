NFL executives pick Lions brass to take home end of year awards in midseason voting
By Kinnu Singh
The Detroit Lions have emerged as one of the league’s most dominant teams at the midpoint of the 2024 season. Detroit’s defense and special teams have been opportunistic, and the offense has been versatile. When all three phases of the game work together in harmony, the Lions have been nearly unstoppable.
The Lions have treated opposing teams like prey, and they’ve been playing with their food throughout the season. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has drawn up hook-and-ladder plays to offensive tackle Penei Sewell, passing touchdowns for running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and a receiving touchdown for quarterback Jared Goff. Even Lions punter Jack Fox completed a perfectly-placed 17-yard pass on a fake punt play from Detroit’s own 20-yard line.
The Lions are kings of the proverbial jungle. Detroit sits atop the NFC standings with a 7-1 record heading into Week 10, and they appear to be on track to make a deep postseason run. The Lions have a 98 percent playoff probability ahead of their Week 10 matchup, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes were recognized by their peers in awards poll
Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell were both voted to earn annual honors in a midseason poll conducted by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The midseason awards were determined by a panel of 20 general managers, assistant general managers, vice presidents and pro scouting directors.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell earned Coach of the Year honors with 8.5 votes, while general manager Brad Holmes was named Executive of the Year with eight votes. No other head coach or team executive received more than 4.5 votes.
Campbell has turned around a franchise that has dwelled in the cellar of the league’s standings for decades. His head coaching tenure in Detroit didn’t begin with stellar results, but he has rewarded the organization’s patience.
As Breer noted, Campbell had a 4-19-1 record at the midpoint of the 2022 season. At that point, the Lions held a 1-9 record and seemed destined to finish as one of the worst teams in the league once again. Then, a 15-9 victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 sparked a change. Campbell has led the Lions to a 29-9 record since that turning point.
Much of that credit can also be given to Holmes, who spent his career working in the scouting department for the Los Angeles Rams before he became the team’s general manager in 2021. Holmes brought along quarterback Jared Goff, who went from being a throwaway piece of the Matthew Stafford trade to a local hero.
Many of Detroit’s key contributors were brought in after Holmes’ arrival. Most of them came through the NFL Draft, such as offensive tackle Penei Sewell, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, safety Kerby Joseph, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta, safety Brian Branch and cornerback Terrion Arnold. Free agency additions have been used to round out the team rather than build it, with players such as running back David Montgomery and linebacker Alex Anzalone playing vital roles.
The recognition and praise is well-deserved, but the Lions currently have their eyes on a much bigger prize. Detroit is hoping to make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.