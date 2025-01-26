NFL fans have Patrick Mahomes to thank for impending expanded replay assist
By Kinnu Singh
The Houston Texans outgained the Kansas City Chiefs by over 100 yards in the divisional round, but two questionable 15-yard penalties helped lift Kansas City to a 23-14 victory.
The game sparked frustration and outrage over the penalties, particularly after Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive end Will Anderson told reporters after the game that they knew the officiating would favor Kansas City.
"We knew it was going to be us versus the refs going into this game," Anderson said.
The controversial penalties extended two possessions which ultimately resulted in 10 points for the Chiefs. The first penalty gifted Kansas City a new set of downs after an incomplete pass on third down. The second penalty came in the third quarter, and it drew the ire of ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, who vehemently disagreed with the call and called for the league to address the issue.
Patrick Mahomes may have caused an upcoming rule change
Aikman may be getting his wish this offseason. In the aftermath of the game, the league could be considering changes to how penalties on the quarterback are officiated and reviewed. NFL replay assist is expected to expand this offseason into plays that could include the quarterback slide, according to ESPN.
“The belief around the league is that there's no reason not to bring further objectivity and clarity to a play that fans in the stadium or at home can see,” ESPN reported.
Replay assist, which was implemented in 2021, has allowed designated members of the league’s officiating department to assist officlas with on-field calls in certain situations. For the most part, the assistance was provided with determining whether a pass was correctly ruled incomplete or correcting the spot of the ball after a play. Replay assist expanded before the 2024 season to provide information when a penalty flag was thrown, including for intentional grounding and hits on the quarterback.
Perennial champions have always been accused of cheating and collusion. It’s a natural reaction from fanbases whose teams endure bitter losses against the same opponent on an annual basis. Yet, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has gone beyond merely receiving favorable calls — he has actively pursued them.
Not too long ago, quarterbacks were still living in the echo of the infamous sideline hit that ruptured an artery and gave birth to Tom Brady’s career. At the time, passers who scrambled out of the pocket were in a hurry to slide or get out of bounds as quickly as possible. Today, the onus of protecting the quarterback has fallen on the defender who is initiating the contact. Defensive players are much more hesitant to lay the lumber in fear of significant penalty yardage and financial fines.
The rules were designed to protect the quarterback, but Mahomes has leveraged them as a weapon against defenses. The 29-year-old slows down before going out of bounds in hopes of creating additional contact from nearby defenders, and he has been accused of exaggerating contact in the pocket in hopes of drawing a penalty.
“The only flops I’ve seen better than him are Rodney Dangerfield in 'Back to School,'” one opposing coach told The Athletic.