NFL fans have a hilarious Tom Brady-Bears conspiracy theory we cannot believe
By Mark Powell
Can you believe it? Tom Brady did his job.
Brady's job with FOX Sports isn't threatened by his status as an NFL owner, though that was a fun storyline for a few weeks. Brady has put in far too much work in this league to let a few rules get in his way. Technically, Brady is not allowed in pre-production meetings, or to recruit opposing players. Now, your version of tampering may not be the same as Brady's, or the league's. That is where we all might differ.
TB12 was seen on the field prior to the Chicago Bears matchup against the Green Bay Packers. He was chatting with some of the Bears players, including Caleb Williams. There's no harm, right?
I, for one, would listen to anything Brady has to say. He's won seven Super Bowls and (to date) is the best quarterback of all-time. Williams and the Bears offense has a lot to learn from such a player, which makes you wonder why he settled on ownership instead of offensive coordinator or head coach. But, what do I know?
Is Tom Brady tampering by talking to the Chicago Bears?
I have to be honest, this is the funniest theory I have ever heard. Whether it is via reddit or other social media platforms, Brady's presence is overrated. Brady hasn't played in the NFL for two seasons. Much like Tony Romo before him, unless he is consistently in NFL film rooms, there isn't much he can say to actually help. At least Romo was allowed in production meetings, and it showed – at least for a couple years.
Brady is a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. This offseason, he will play a bigger role in choosing the next head coach (we can only presume) and then some. Frankly, Vegas needs a lot of work. I do not blame Mark Davis for bringing him in.
But Brady is doing little harm when speaking with players before the game. The conversations are limited, and typically involve off-field subjects or the mindset around the team. The Bears are a mess, and should they defeat the Packers, Green Bay has a lot of questions. Brady is not a real problem.