NFL fans ruthlessly troll Chiefs for Super Bowl dud with jokes three years in the making
Three-peat this, three-peat that, and yet, the game is over and all we see is green and white confetti, without a sight of red and yellow. It's a joyous sight for NFL fans who support everyone except the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Philadelphia Eagles heard the noise, felt the pain from their painful loss in Arizona just two seasons ago, and laid a thrashing on the two-time defending champions. The 40-22 score wasn't just for Super Bowl LVII; it was for Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and several other Eagles who weren't around this time to get their redemption, and you can expect the Eagles ownership to compensate those critical veterans.
Don't be fooled by the final score; the empty calorie numbers in the fourth quarter showed the Chiefs' desperation. Moreover, this win was for fans across the NFL who were sick and tired of having to listen to the Chiefs' propaganda that had been spewing for several years, starting not just a few years ago but also going back as far as when the Chiefs started taking over the NFL with their dominance.
NFL fans breathe a major sigh of relief thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles
You cannot find a more disappointing performance by the Kansas City Chiefs since Super Bowl LV, when Tampa Bay and Tom Brady, who called the game for FOX, hosted the Kingdom on their home turf and proceeded to go ballistic. Meanwhile, across the NFL, many fans, most likely in Buffalo and Baltimore, are enjoying this moment.
It sounds wrong, but who can blame them. Year after year, while Kansas City was dominating everyone across the league, several players in both the AFC and also in the NFC watched as they had to be ushered off the field while the Chiefs celebrated. Sure, Cincinnati and New England were able to get by them, but only the Patriots ended up with the big prize. Oh, and those Patriots were also quarterbacked by Brady.
Most Chiefs supporters, notably Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1, will be retreating to a hiding place, looking for an explanation as to why their heroes fell short in New Orleans, but in the meantime, the rest of the NFL, except for folks in Washington, Dallas, and New York, will raise a glass to the City of Brotherly Love for what they pulled off on the biggest stage in football. Cheesesteaks on the house?