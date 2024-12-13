NFL fans were bored through 49ers-Rams' rainy, punt-filled first half: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
The Week 14 edition of Thursday Night Football featured a thrilling, potential playoff matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. The Lions picked up the 34-31 victory and maintained their narrow lead in the NFC North over the Packers and Minnesota Vikings.
Fans entering Week 15 had to be excited about another rivalry matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers are coming off of a 38-13 blowout win over the Chicago Bears, while the Rams picked up a huge 44-42 win over the Buffalo Bills. With these scores, fans were expecting the two teams to compete in an offensive duel.
That was far from the case during the first half of the game. The 49ers and Rams could only muster six points and 197 yards total. Plenty of that had to do with the rainy conditions in Santa Clara. With that, you got a rather uneventful first half, filled with 11 punts.
NFL fans bored during first half of Rams-49ers punt-a-thon
Let's just say that NFL fans who tuned into this game were, well, bored.
Fans were hoping for a high-scoring affair between San Francisco and Los Angeles, but the weather had other ideas. Players on the field, coaches on the sidelines, and fans sitting in the stands were drenched by the rain. Players even tried to look at plays on the tablet, but the screens were soaked with rain water.
When it comes to the top performer, and not the punter, it was tight end George Kittle, who hauled in two-of-five targets for 43 yards. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 96 yards, but only completed 9-of-19 pass attempts.
As for the Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford only threw for 23 yards while completing just 4-of-12 attempts. Running back Kyren Williams picked up 44 rushing yards, but it arrived on 14 carries.
Maybe, there will be more points to be had in the second half. But through the first two quarters, Rams vs. 49ers was a snoozefest.