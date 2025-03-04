NFL Franchise Tag expected values by position for the 2025 season

Keeping a roster intact is no easy task in the free agency and salary cap era. Teams that draft All-Pro talent enjoy a few years of the value provided by rookie contracts, but the bill inevitably comes due before long.

Every year, teams with multiple star players ultimately have to part ways with great players strictly due to financial limitations. Although the media spotlight typically shines on teams that sign external talent during free agency, retaining homegrown talent is often much more vital to success. As general managers across the league attempt to build a winning roster within the confines of the salary cap, roster turnover is inevitable. Still, teams are given an opportunity to retain exclusive negotiating rights with one player on an expiring contract each offseason.

Teams can place a franchise or transition tag on one of their impending free agents before the two-week window closes at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4. Tagged players don’t receive any long-term security, but the one-year tender pays more than most players would typically make on a standard contract. With the NFL’s 2025 salary cap reaching an all-time high, the cost of franchise and transition tags has also increased dramatically.

Here’s a look at how much a franchise tag would cost for each position in 2025.

Franchise and transition tag salaries for each position

Position Franchise Tag Transition Tag QB $40.24 million $35.37 million LB $25.45 million $20.86 million DT $25.12 million $20.85 million WR $23.96 million $21.44 million OL $23.40 million $21.27 million DE $22.06 million $19.87 million CB $20.19 million $17.59 million S $18.60 million $15.03 million TE $13.83 million $11.71 million RB $13.64 million $11.07 million ST $6.31 million $5.73 million

Some positions are rarely ever franchise tagged due to their positional classification. Middle linebackers, for example, are grouped in with pass-rushing outside linebackers. Pass rushers are the second-highest-paid players in the league. Six of the highest-paid linebackers are outside linebackers, which results in the second-highest franchise tag salary among all positions. No middle linebacker is earning more than $20 million annually, but they still would receive the same $25.45 million franchise tag salary as an edge rusher.

Some teams also avoid tagging players due to the salary cap implications, but the cost can be lessened based on which designation is used. There are three main types of tags: the exclusive franchise tag, the non-exclusive franchise tag or the transition tag.

The non-exclusive franchise tag allows a player to negotiate a deal with other teams. If the player finds a deal elsewhere, the current team can match the offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation for the player. The one-year tender averages the top five salaries at the player’s position over the past five years, or pays 120 percent of the player’s previous salary, if higher.

The exclusive franchise tag prohibits a player from negotiating with any other team, but the one-year tender averages the top five salaries at the player’s position that given season, which typically results in a higher salary. The transition tag averages the top 10 salaries at the player’s position, but the player can negotiate with other teams. The original team still has the right to match any offer, but there is no compensation if a player signs elsewhere.