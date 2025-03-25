NFL free agency grade: Can Russell Wilson move the needle for the Giants?

Signs pointed toward the New York Giants not being done adding to their quarterback room following the signing of Jameis Winston. And now, that vision has come to fruition, with another veteran gunslinger coming to town.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants and one-time Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson agreed to terms on a one-year contract "worth up to $21 million." The deal includes $10.5 million in guaranteed money, exceeding the total value of Winston's pact with New York.

Given their respective price tags and dramatic differences in pedigree, Wilson figures to be the Giants' starting signal-caller in 2025. But does he make them a competitive team? Or is this just a last-ditch effort by New York's senior vice president/general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to save their jobs?

Will the signing of Russell Wilson change the Giants' fortunes in 2025?

Wilson fizzled out down the stretch of the 2024 NFL campaign. He saw notable declines in his final five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers compared to the first six. Regression in metrics like adjusted yards per attempt, passer rating, completion percentage and touchdowns for an aging quarterback doesn't necessarily instill confidence.

Moreover, few passers get brought down behind the line of scrimmage like Wilson, a weakness that won't age well with time for someone turning 37 in November. He had the league's sixth-highest sack rate last season (8.94 percent). Plus, the Giants boast one of football's worst offensive line units, further complicating matters for the 10-time Pro Bowler.

Despite Wilson being the more decorated option, there's a legitimate case for Winston being the superior player at this juncture of their careers. The latter is better at evading pressure and yielded a higher QBR this past year (55.6 to the former's 51.3). However, from the Giants' perspective, taking multiple bites at the apple is fair.

Does Wilson solve New York's problems under center, help them right the ship and return to the playoffs? We'd bet strongly against this. Nonetheless, he's on a one-year deal at a reasonable cost and the alternatives available to the G-Men were uninspiring, to put it kindly. Regardless of the questionable upside, this is a low-risk move for the club.

The other seasoned quarterback the Giants were connected to is 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who's ostensibly set to replace Wilson in Pittsburgh. They're each far from their heyday, though Russ at least doesn't carry the same baggage the four-time MVP does, a mess New York reasonably avoided.

Grade: B-