NFL Free Agent Cornerbacks 2025: Ranking the top targets for the Bills
By Luke Norris
From an overall standpoint, the Buffalo Bills had a fantastic 2024 season. With a 13-4 record, they won the AFC East for a fifth straight year, thus setting a new franchise record.
And while those 13 victories weren't quite good enough to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC, they entered the playoffs in the No. 2 slot and went on to claim victory in the Wild Card Round for the fifth consecutive year, dominating the Denver Broncos by a score of 31-7.
From there, Josh Allen & Co. took down his fellow NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson in the Divisional Round, as the Bills earned a hard-fought 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
But that was as good as life got for the Bills because, for the fourth time in five seasons, their Super Bowl dreams were dashed by the Kansas City Chiefs, who took a 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.
With this latest disheartening defeat to their bitter rivals behind them, the Bills must now find a way to improve their roster in free agency and the NFL draft, although the former could prove quite challenging, as Buffalo has some serious salary cap problems.
Of course, we all know that contracts can be structured and players can be cut to help alleviate some of these issues, but GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott certainly have their work cut out for them.
One decision that will need to be made is whether to bring back cornerback Rasul Douglas, who's one of four Buffalo starters set to hit the open market.
Acquired from the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 season, Douglas made an immediate impact, recording four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, a pair of fumble recoveries, eight passes defensed, one sack, and 29 tackles in nine regular-season appearances.
The eight-year veteran wasn't nearly as productive in 2024, failing to record an interception for the first time since 2020 and recording just five passes defended, his lowest total since 2018. He also had career worsts with a completion percentage against of 72.9% and a 122.0 passer rating allowed when targeted.
Despite the struggles, however, there's a chance Buffalo could choose to bring Douglas back, as he's still one of the top cornerbacks available this offseason. But if the Bills decide to move on, here are a few options for a replacement.
Charvarius Ward
Like Douglas, Charvarius Ward had a disappointing 2024 campaign, posting career lows in several categories for the San Francisco 49ers.
That said, however, given the tragic personal issues he faced during the season, it's easy to give him a pass here.
Given his overall body of work, which includes a second-team All-Pro nod in 2023, it stands to reason that Ward will be one of the most sought-after cornerbacks on the market.
The big issue for Buffalo here will be money, as Ward could command more than $15 million per season in a new contract, which will likely be a few million more than they'd have to pay Douglas.
But if Ward can get back to his 2023 form with a change of scenery, it might just be worth it. With Ward on one side and Christian Benford, who has become one of the best young players at the position, on the other, the Bills could have one of the best CB combos in football in 2025.
Asante Samuel Jr.
If the Bills are looking for a younger option at cornerback in free agency, 25-year-old Asante Samuel Jr. could be an interesting option.
Selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2021 draft, the Florida State alum was solid in his first three seasons, recording two interceptions in each and averaging 11.7 passes defended and 54.3 total tackles per year.
Samuel was limited to just four games in 2024, as he was placed on injured reserve in mid-October with a shoulder injury and never returned. So, that could undoubtedly affect the type of money he receives in free agency, which could obviously help the Bills.
Stephon Gilmore
On the opposite end of the age spectrum is Stephon Gilmore, who will turn 35 in the early weeks of the 2025 season.
It isn't often that a cornerback still plays at a high level into his 30s, but Gilmore continued to disprove that notion with a solid 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings, recording 56 total tackles, nine passes defended, and an interception.
Gilmore, of course, was drafted by the Bills in 2012 and spent the first five years of his career with the organization, earning the first of his five career Pro Bowl selections in 2016.
The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year would easily be the cheapest option on this list and could maybe even be had at about $5-6 million. Buffalo could conceivably sign him to a one-year deal and then select a cornerback in the draft, which would allow Gilmore to contribute while also serving as somewhat of a mentor.