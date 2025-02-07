NFL Free Agent Cornerbacks 2025: Ranking the top targets for the Packers
Jaire Alexander's inability to stay on the field for the Green Bay Packers has been a hugely limiting factor for the team's defense over the past two seasons. Green Bay might look to secure an upgrade at cornerback through the draft, but a safer bet would be to land a veteran in free agency.
Fortunately for GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff there are quite a few attractive options set to hit the open market when free agency begins. Finding a new No. 1 cornerback won't be cheap, but Green Bay has the cap space required to fill the void in coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense.
The Packers will not want to blow all their free agency cash on a cornerback given their other needs on the roster. Even so, Gutekunst and his staff should take a look at the following top-tier options on the open market.
1. Carlton Davis
Green Bay saw plenty of Carlton Davis last season with the Lions. Stealing him away from a division rival in free agency could help the Packers in multiple ways.
Davis didn't play at an All-Pro level for Detroit last year but his PFF Grade of 74.5 was good enough to rank him as the 29th best cornerback in football. His physical play on the outside would really give Hafley's secondary a big boost.
Specifically, the Packers would love to trust Davis as an outside corner who can hold up in single coverage. His presence on the field would give safety Xavier McKinney even more freedom to roam the deep third of the field in search of turnovers.
Another benefit of landing Davis is that it would be a big blow to a Lions' defense that played outstanding football in 2024. That should not be the main reason why the Packers should pursue Davis but it's an added benefit to landing the highly-touted cornerback. He won't be the most sought-after corner in free agency but the Packers will need to fend off several suitors to bring him into the fold.
2. Asante Samuel Jr.
Asante Samuel Jr. has been linked to the Packers for most of the regular season. He missed the majority of the campaign with the Chargers after suffering a shoulder injury. The second generation NFL star will still garner plenty of interest once free agency begins.
Samuel Jr. might be the best cover corner in this year's free agent class. The downside to his game is that he does not play with much physicality. His poor tackling has a tendency to lead to big plays for the opposition. The Packers are better positioned to absorb that weakness than their competitors due to the talent they have at safety.
The upside to signing Samuel Jr. is that he has the athleticism to cover premier receivers without the benefit of safety help. Shutdown corners are almost extinct in the modern NFL but he might be close to deserving of that label. If the Packers can get a discount from Samuel Jr. due to his injury issues they might secure one of the best signings of the offseason.
3. D.J. Reed
D.J. Reed has a chance to cash in with the biggest cornerback contract in this year's free agent class. He may not be a superstar but his consistently good play for the Jets will attract a lot of suitors on the open market.
Reed is another defensive back who deserves the label of "shutdown corner." He does perform at a higher level when he gets safety help but he can also hold up in man-to-man situations. That makes him a nice fit in Hafley's defensive system.
The problem with the Packers chasing Reed is that they might be outbid by a team that believes he's truly elite. He's more of a very good, than great player. Green Bay would be wise to pursue him in free agency but not if he's looking for a contract that might reset the market at his position.
4. Byron Murphy Jr.
Byron Murphy Jr. is another NFC North cornerback who might attract interest from the Packers this offseason. He played well for the Vikings in their surprising campaign and will be looking to cash in with a sizeable multi-year contract in free agency.
Murphy Jr's greatest strength is that he uses his aggression to create turnovers. He logged six interceptions for Minnesota last season and he is always around the football. His aggression can cause him to give up the occasional big play, but his penchant for interceptions more than makes up for those occasional failures.
At 27 years old Murphy Jr. still has multiple years left in his athletic prime. He will be looking for a nice deal that will pay him at least three years of guaranteed money. The Packers can afford to go with a deal of that length but anything more than that would represent too much risk for their cap sheet.
Murphy Jr. should not be Green Bay's top target in free agency but he would still give them a meaningful upgrade over what they got from Alexander last season. The possibility of weakening the Vikings in the process would make it an even better signing for the Packers.