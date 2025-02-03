NFL Free Agent Wide Receivers 2025: Ranking the top targets for the Packers
If the Green Bay Packers want to shoot up the NFC standings next season they will need to upgrade the options available to Jordan Love at wide receiver. It's time for Green Bay to get a bona fide No. 1 receiver to help their offense flourish. GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff might prefer to find that player in the NFL Draft, but landing a big-name free agent would be a more certain proposition.
The good news for Packers fans is that this year's free agent class is chocked full of talented wideouts to choose from. The challenge for Green Bay will be identifying the receiver who fits their offensive philosophy the best.
Jayden Reed's presence in the slot should focus the franchise's attention on locking down a superstar who can thrive on the outside. Packers fans interested in who their favorite team should target in free agency should focus on this list of stars.
1. Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins is absolutely the No. 1 wide receiver in this year's free agent class and he might be the No. 1 overall play regardless of position. That's why he's expected to command somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million per season if he leaves the Bengals.
Higgins benefited from playing alongside JaMarr Chase in Cincinnati but he has the talent to be the top option for the Packers offense. He has the size required to go up and make tough catches over the middle, but he's also fast enough to threaten opposing secondaries over the top.
The only hesitation the Packers should have about making Higgins a lucrative contract offer is that they might want to spread around their cap space to fill more needs. Signing him might cause the team to pinch pennies elsewhere on the roster but it's still a move Gutekunst should strongly consider.
2. Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin's 2024 campaign ended early with an ankle injury but that shouldn't cool down his free agency market too much. He has some of the best hands in the NFL and that makes him a quarterback's dream.
Love would certainly love to work with a wideout with such sure hands. His efficiency was hurt by drops last year from several of his receivers. Godwin might not be a classic game-changer over the top but his ability to keep the chains moving will appeal to the Packers.
Godwin should not get Chase type money but a contract in the realm of $20 million per season could turn into a shrewd acquisition for Green Bay.
3. Stefon Diggs
Signing a wide receiver who depends on speed at the age of 32 is going to be a risk for someone this offseason. Add in the fact that Stefon Diggs is coming off a torn ACL and it's an even bigger roll of the dice.
The Packers are one team that can afford to make a big bet on the former All-Pro. He may have lost a step but he still has the speed required to take the top off of opposing defenses. His presence on the outside would open up a lot of space for Green Bay's other receivers to work on underneath or intermediate routes.
The Packers should work to offer Diggs a one or two-year deal with a discount due to his recent injury. That could provide the Packers with real value and the flexibility to sign another high-priced veteran in free agency.
4. Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown missed all of the regular season for the Chiefs with a shoulder injury but he's shown his worth to Kansas City in the playoffs. He is just the sort of big play threat the Packers should be shopping for in the offseason.
The downside to Brown is that he's not the classic big-body wideout that head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff would ideally deploy on the outside. The upside is that he can make big plays in a variety of ways for an offense with Green Bay's level of creativity.
Some might say Brown is too duplicative with Reed to make sense for the Packers. LaFleur won't make that mistake. He will support the pursuit of Brown to give opposing defensive coordinators one more leathal weapon to think about on every down.
5. Darius Slayton
Darius Slayton doesn't have the name recognition that some other receivers in this draft class possess. That's why the Packers might be able to sneak in and grab him on a discount deal in free agency.
Slayton's numbers aren't that prolific but it's important to remember that he's been toiling away for an inconsistent Giants offense. The surrounding talent in Green Bay could do wonders to up the 6-foot-1 wideout's production on his next deal.
Some Packers fans might not be overly excited at the prospect of adding Slayton because he profiles more as a No. 2 wideout than a bona fide star. Signing him in free agency and drafting a wideout with superstar upside could be the franchise's best course of action in the offseason. A veteran like Slaton could help the Packers with both his production and mentorship in 2025.