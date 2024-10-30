30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
21. Zach Thomas
Pro Football Hall of Fame: 2023
Zach Thomas was basically the AFC’s version of Brian Urlacher. He was this dominant middle linebacker built in the mode of a 1950s football player. He was mean and tough, but he was quiet about it. No signature dances. No flutter footing after a sack. He would just hit you, turn around, and command the huddle for the next play. However, unlike Urlacher in the NFC, he didn’t get the same recognition for his play.
There are a few reasons for that. The number one reason is likely playing alongside Jason Taylor for most of his career. He was a sack machine, and he had a little more flair to his game. Thomas focused on stopping the guy with the football no matter what. Taylor had a little more flash to his priorities.
That doesn’t mean Thomas wasn’t close. He was razor thin after putting up 120 tackles in his rookie season, but he lost the Rookie of the Year to Simeon Rice, who put up 12.5 sacks. He got himself in the DPOY conversation two years later, as he became a top tackler in the NFL. He finished third in the league behind Reggie White and John Randle. Hard to argue with those names.
Thomas finished his career with five first-team All-Pro selections. He had at least 140 tackles in every season from 2001 to 2006. Thomas made the Hall of Fame for a reason, even though it took longer than it should have.