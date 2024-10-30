30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
20. Len Dawson
Pro Football Hall of Fame: 1987
Another quarterback, but this might have some Kansas City Chiefs fans really questioning what happened. Len Dawson is a legend in red and yellow. He was the legacy at the position for the Chiefs prior to the arrival of number 15. Dawson had a journey to get to Kansas City, playing in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Dallas as a backup before finally getting noticed for his style of play.
Dawson became the most accurate quarterback in the NFL for basically his entire career. He led the league in completion percentage eight times in his career. Many of those seasons were in the AFL, but he couldn’t really help where he played. He dominated the league in front of him.
After the merger in 1970, Dawson didn’t lead the league in completion percentage again until his final season. At the age of 40, Dawson completed 66.4 percent of his passes (on just 140 attempts, but still). Dawson was the QB All-Pro twice, which usually equates to some MVP love, but that wasn’t the case apparently in 1962 and 1966. He did get MVP votes once in his career, finishing sixth in 1971.
Dawson was a marvel for his time, and he would be appreciated much more if he were to play today. However, he’s still a Hall of Famer, and that seemed incredibly unlikely before his run with the Chiefs.