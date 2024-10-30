30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
16. Bob Lilly
Pro Football Hall of Fame: 1980
Once again, we’re going way back to make this pick. Bob Lilly was an all-time great for the Dallas Cowboys. However, like Deacon Jones, he played in an era where defensive players did not have their own award (at least one recognized by this list). Until 1971, it was MVP or nothing for Lilly. He settled for nothing.
When the Associated Press finally introduced the Defensive Player of the Year award post-merger, Lilly was first in line for consideration. He was a first-team All-Pro in six of the previous seven seasons. There was nobody who could claim the dominance that Lilly could, as the voters were already in the habit of voting him in. This seemed about as sure a thing as any.
Then he finished second. And then fourth. And he never got there anymore, as he was a 34-year-old defensive tackle at this time in one of the more brutal eras for linemen. However, what could he do? The first year that the DPOY award existed, a defensive tackle won the MVP. Alan Page of the Vikings made history that still holds up today, being the only defensive tackle at that point and since to win the prestigious MVP. He’s also one of two defensive players to ever win MVP.
Lilly got as high as fourth for NFL MVP, but he never got into that coveted top three. There’s still nothing to sneeze at from this career. Lilly remains one of the dominant linemen in the history of this game.