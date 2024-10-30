30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
15. Ron Jaworski
Pro Football Hall of Fame: N/A
Some might be floored to know that former Philadelphia Eagles great Ron Jaworski is not even in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was an incredibly popular player in the City of Brotherly Love, but was he great? That’s pretty debatable. Even with that fact, he still had some incredible seasons during his 10 years in Philly.
Making it a full decade as the starting quarterback of the Eagles is a feat. Only Donovan McNabb has started more games as Eagles starter, and we know how tumultuous his career was (he barely missed out on this list). However, there’s no award for surviving the rowdy Philadelphia fans (as much as there should be).
Jaworski had a few really good seasons, breaking 3,000 yards (an impressive number back then) four times in his 10 seasons. His best season came in 1980 when he had 3,500 yards and 27 touchdowns passing. He finished tied for third in MVP, behind Brian Sipe of the Browns and the great Earl Campbell.
Jaworski is probably looked back upon with rose-colored glasses because of how popular he continued to be well after his career was over. He remains in the Philadelphia area, running charity events and putting himself on billboards. He’s also been in media for his entire post-playing career, and he’s one of the best personalities on TV.