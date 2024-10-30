30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
13. Jack Ham
Pro Football Hall of Fame: 1988
When most people think of Jack Ham, they think of old tyme football. They think of guys with no mouthguard and complaining about weaning a helmet. However, Ham actually played in an era after what you might think. While the likes of Deacon Jones and Bob Lilly played most of their primes before the Defensive Player of the Year award existed, Ham joined the NFL in 1971, the first year the DPOY was awarded. He had an opportunity to win this just like anyone else.
Yet, he never did. He was a legendary force on Pittsburgh’s Steel Curtain, but that was a true unit. There were multiple superstars on that defense, and oftentimes when that happens, the league has trouble deciphering who should get these big awards. That might have impacted Ham.
During Ham’s career, Jack Lambert, Mel Blount, and “Mean” Joe Greene (twice) won a Defensive Player of the Year award. Ham finished second in 1978, but he was edged out by the Dallas Cowboys’ Randy Gardishar.
Ham was still honored for his individual impact on the field. He was named All-Pro at linebacker six seasons in a row. He just didn’t get the top award for his efforts.