30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
12. Dick Butkus
Pro Football Hall of Fame: 1979
There are a few names that we just equate to the sport of football. When we think of football, especially the creation and popularization of football, these are those first names that come up. You can ask people of any age or background to name an old-time football player, and many times you’ll hear the name Dick Butkus.
The former Chicago Bears great was a star from 1965 to 1973. He was hitting the frozen tundra of the Windy City, and he put the Bears on the map after a few decades of futility. He changed the way we look at this franchise. And yet, he wasn’t given the individual recognition others were given.
It’s not like he didn’t come close. Despite not having a Defensive Player of the Year award for most of his career, Butkis was able to get MVP votes in three different seasons. He came closest in 1968, but that was by default. He also received votes in 1969 and 1970.
The DPOY award came about in 1971, and Butkus was still a great player, but he couldn’t claim “best in the NFL” status at his age. Butkus retired from football at 31 years old. His violent style of play did not spell a long career, as we could predict now. He was known as the most feared player in the league, and possibly in history. If the Defensive Player of the Year award existed during his prime, he likely takes that home at least once. Unfortunately for him, his legacy will be all he leaves behind.