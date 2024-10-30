30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
10. Tyreek Hill
Pro Football Hall of Fame: Still Active
One of the few active names on the list, Tyreek Hill is possibly the most talented receiver in league history. He has Randy Moss’ speed without his inability to stay focused. He fights for every year still, and he can break the top off a defense nine years into his career. He’s on the other side of 30 years old, but he’s as feared as he’s ever been (as long as Tua Tagovailoa is in at quarterback).
As of this writing, Hill is coming off back-to-back 1,700-yard receiving seasons. So much for the trope that Hill was made by Patrick Mahomes. He’s putting up bigger statistics with the Dolphins even with an injury-prone quarterback. Hill has been considered the best receiver in the league on multiple occasions, and he’s put up the type of highlight-reel plays that usually win superstars end-of-the-year awards.
Hill came closest last year, finishing second in Offensive Player of the Year voting to Christian McCaffrey. In all fairness to CMC, who had a fantastic season, have we seen this type of performance from a receiver before? Yes, we’ve seen more yards and receptions before, but Hill’s combination of breakaway plays that change a game in a moment and his screens that he turns into insane gains should be at the top of the list for most dangerous plays in the league.
Hill isn’t going to win the award this year, as the derailment caused by yet another Tagovailoa injury will severely impact Hill’s statistics in 2024, we can always hope Hill comes back in 2025 and is just as good as he was in years past.