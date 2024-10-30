30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
7. Bob Griese
Pro Football Hall of Fame: 1990
The quarterback of the team that went undefeated. That’s all voters need to hear to give them the MVP right? Bob Griese led the 1972 Miami Dolphins to a 5-0 record. However, some may not realize that Griese missed a large portion of that season, breaking his ankle in a Week 5 victory. That left veteran Earl Morrall, who himself has an MVP award in 1968 and Comeback Player of the Year award for 72, led the Dolphins for the rest of the season, winning the remaining nine games. Griese did return in the AFC Championship Game and won the Super Bowl, but that game’s MVP went to safety Jake Scott, who recorded two interceptions.
It’s not like Griese and the Dolphins were a one-hit wonder. He had quite a few great seasons. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro at quarterback, and he even finished second in both MVP and Offensive Player of the Year voting in 1977. He threw for a league-leading 22 passing touchdowns and put up 2,252 yards in an era that still focused on rushing. He threw a touchdown on 7.2 percent of his passes.
Griese lost both awards to Sweetness. Walter Payton put up 1,852 yards and 16 total touchdowns. It’s hard to argue for Griese when Payton almost matched him in yards, but his were on the ground.
Griese gave hope to all the smaller quarterbacks. He was the original Drew Brees, although he was a little taller in stature. It didn’t matter that he was just 6’1. Griese played as big as any player in the league, whether he has the votes to back him up or not.