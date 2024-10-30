30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
6. Larry Fitzgerald
Pro Football Hall of Fame: eligible in 2026
Let’s start with this… Larry Fitzgerald absolutely deserves to be on this list. He is one of the great players in league history, and he was a model citizen that the media loved. However, he was known as underrated his entire career, and many equated his loyalty to the Arizona Cardinals as the mistake that kept him from being talked about among the all-time greats. It also likely led to his omittance from major awards.
Fitzgerald wasn’t even considered for Offensive Player of the Year. It’s truly a crime he didn’t get one vote during his 17-year career. There were years he was single-handedly carrying the Cardinals to contention. They almost won the Super Bowl, and that’s because they had this dynamic weapon that could beat the secondary underneath, over the top, and everywhere in between.
Fitzgerald led the league in touchdowns twice, broke 100 total receptions five times, including leading the league twice, and he broke 1,000 yards nine times. He also played just about every game. In his 17-year career, he missed nine total games. Many of the all-time greats miss more time than that this season alone.
The fact that Fitzgerald was only a first-team All-Pro once is proof to the issues facing his rankings. This should be someone considered one of the best of all time. Instead, he sits here with an empty trophy case. Oh well, in a few years he can put his gold jacket in there.