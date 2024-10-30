30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
5. Marshawn Lynch
Pro Football Hall of Fame: eligible in 2025
Marshawn Lynch had an incredible career that was full of highlights. Whether it’s the Beast Quake run or the “Skittles Game” where he battled an upset stomach on Thursday Night Football by “tasting the rainbow” to the tune of 148 yards rushing, the moments of this man’s career are legendary. This isn’t even talking about the Super Bowl run, which includes a very important run in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. This is also completely ignoring that one Pete Carroll decision to go with someone not named Marshawn.
With all that said, hearing that Lynch never won an award in the NFL is still somewhat surprising. Someone with this much hype around him and this productive during his best years is usually at least awarded the Offensive Player of the Year. Not so for Lynch.
Lynch had a really good start to his career, putting up more than 1,100 yards rushing as a rookie with the Bills. Yet, he didn’t even get a vote for ROY. That seems like a mistake. As his career progressed, he seemed to be overlooked for awards left and right. He led the league in rushing touchdowns twice and was a first-team All-Pro in 2012.
If Carroll just ran the ball again when he was on the goal line against the Patriots, there’s a good chance that Lynch walks away as the Super Bowl MVP. How could you not? If Lynch is scoring the game-winning touchdown, it seems in the bag. Instead, Malcolm Butler intercepted a Russell Wilson pass, and the rest is history (and another Super Bowl MVP for Tom Brady, like he needed it).