30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
27. Tony Gonzalez
Pro Football Hall of Fame: 2019
One might not expect the tight ends to get much love in a list of awards, but Tony Gonzalez feels like an outlier. We remember him for Travis Kelce-type numbers way before Mr. Taylor Swift was helping Kansas City celebrate Super Bowl victories. Gonzalez was the original tight end who acted like a wide receiver. He was basically a yolked version of Wes Welker.
Gonzalez is a six-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time second-team All-Pro. What season do you want to talk about? How about 2004, when he led the entire league with 102 receptions? We can also talk about 2000, when he broke 1,200 receiving. In 2003, he averaged just under 13 yards per reception, and he added 10 touchdowns to his resume. But it wasn’t as many as he had in 1999, when he hit paydirt 11 times.
Gonzalez was incredible throughout his career. He missed exactly two games in 17 years. It’s probably his most underrated attribute. He was always on the field, and he was always contributing. Outside his rookie year, where he was never the starter, Gonzalez has had at least 600 yards and 59 catches.
Despite the numbers that should have warranted it, Gonzalez never sniffed an award. Nobody is saying he deserved the MVP, but he should have at least received some OPOY votes.