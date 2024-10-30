30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
26. Kellen Winslow
Pro Football Hall of Fame: 1995
Going back to another tight end, but this one is in a completely different era. If we thought Gonzalez’s numbers were impressive in his time, Kellen Winslow’s impact was completely unheard of. Playing from 1979 to 1987, it was rare to see an impressive forward pass at some points (okay, that’s an exaggeration).
Unlike Gonzalez, Winslow was given his due diligence for his on-field impact. He really drove the offense for the San Diego Chargers. He twice led the league in receptions in 1980 and 1981. In 81, the news was out that this was a great player among us.
Winslow finished that season with 88 receptions, 1,075 yards, and 10 touchdowns. That was good for sixth in MVP voting and eighth in Offensive Player of the Year (how did that work out that way). He actually finished in the same place as his quarterback Dan Fouts. It shows that voters were starting to believe that Winslow was good for Fouts as Fouts was for Winslow.
The next season was another great one for Winslow, and he would finish in sixth for OPOY. Ironically, Fouts won the award that season. That Chargers offense was incredible, and it was really because of a once-in-a-generation talent in Winslow. He deserved to have something to showcase in his home today.