30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
25. Sonny Jurgensen
Pro Football Hall of Fame: 1983
While this list is to show many of the other positions on the field that weren’t given their justice in the form of awards, we are surprised when we hear about a Hall of Fame quarterback who didn’t even get an award for their services. Sonny Jurgensen is not a name many speak about because of the era in which he played. However, he was quite good.
Throughout this career, Jurgensen led the league in yards, touchdowns, yards per game, yards per reception, longest pass, QB rating, completion percentage, and fourth-quarter comebacks at different points in his career. He seems like the kind of quarterback who fits the bill based on what his team needs.
Jurgensen had a disastrous end to his Philadelphia tenure, winning just one game in 1963. He went to the Washington franchise, where he immediately threw for just under 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. That earned him votes for Comeback Player of the Year, but not enough to win the trophy. Two years later, he led the league with more than 3,200 yards passing, but it wasn’t quite enough to be the top dog in the NFL. The next season, he threw for 500 more yards than the year prior, but he somehow did even worse in MVP voting.
Jurgensen finished his career in 1974 at the age of 40. He did not get anything to put into his trophy case, but the wildest stat for Jurgensen was the fact that he didn’t throw a pass in the playoffs until the final game of his career.