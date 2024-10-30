30 NFL players you won’t believe never won an award
By Nick Villano
22. Randall Cunningham
Pro Football Hall of Fame: N/A
When we hear about dynamic quarterbacks that paved the way for quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts today, we think of Randall Cunningham and Warren Moon. Cunningham was way before his time, and he was a weapon. That’s the best word to describe him. He was so far, with an incredible arm, it was no wonder the Eagles were a nightmare for opposing defenses in the late 80s and early 90s.
There was on problem: the Eagles stunk. Like, they were just not a good franchise. Cunningham was dragging this team to 10 and 11-win seasons in his prime. While he was winning games off his arm and legs, his offensive line acted like a turnstile. Cunningham led the league in sacks taken five times between 1986 and 1992.
His ability to overcome this adversity and bring the Eagles to prosperity would be enough to get him an MVP in today’s NFL. The 24/7 talk radio and screaming shows would propel Cunningham to that level. Back then, he unfortunately fell short in 1988 and 1990, finishing second in voting both years. They couldn’t even give the guy Offensive Player of the Year, which he absolutely deserved.
He lost the MVP awards to Boomer Esiason (1988) and Joe Montana (1990). He lost the OPOY awards to Roger Craig (88) and Warren Moon (90). That’s insane. Not only was he just off the pace for MVP, but he lost the Offensive Player of the Year award to two completely different players. He would get back there one more time with the Vikings, finishing second to a 2,000-yard season by Terrell Davis in 1998. The fact that this guy isn't in the Hall of Fame is the most insane part of this.