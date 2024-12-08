3 head coaches who deserve to be fired after Week 14 and who could replace them
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers kicked off Week 14 of the NFL season with a bang thanks to their excellent back-and-forth affair on Thursday Night Football, and while Sunday's early slate was never going to be that good, it did feature some interesting storylines.
For example, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered the day in possession of the No. 1 overall pick had the season ended in Week 13. They defeated the Tennessee Titans, knocking themselves out of that spot.
Additionally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved into first place in the NFC South by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders. Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons lost their fourth straight in his return to Minnesota.
While some teams played well or better than expected, others struggled. Not every team that underwhelmed should fire its head coach, but these three teams, in particular, would benefit from moving on.
3. The Giants should replace Brian Daboll with Mike Vrabel
The New York Giants lost their eighth in a row to fall to 2-11 on the year. Expectations might've been low for the Giants this season, but they weren't this low. Sure, it's hard to win without a quarterback, and it isn't Brian Daboll's fault exclusively, but very little has gone right for Big Blue this season.
Daboll had an electric first season with the Giants and even led them to an unlikely playoff berth, but his team has gone 8-22 since. Overall, he's gone 17-29-1 in three seasons with the Giants even with that playoff berth. That shows just how poorly the last two seasons have gone.
This organization needs a new reset across the board, and Mike Vrabel can provide that. He'd bring a winning track record from his days with the Tennessee Titans to the table, and can help lead whoever the team selects to be their quarterback of the future on what the Giants hope will be a better era of Giants football.
2. The Raiders should replace Antonio Pierce with Adam Stenavich
After a solid finish to the 2023 season, the Las Vegas Raiders elected to keep Antonio Pierce around, removing the interim tag in the process. That seemed to be the right move, as the Raiders looked rejuvenated with him at the helm and the players wanted him back. It's safe to say it has not aged well.
The Raiders are now 2-11 after falling in Tampa Bay, and are losers of nine straight. As if that isn't bad enough, only three of those losses have come by one possession. Yes, they traded Davante Adams, and Pierce was dealt a bad hand when it comes to the quarterbacks on the roster, but after how they finished last season, more than 2-11 was expected. Pierce has his share of blunders, too.
Adam Stenavich would give the Raiders a fresh offensive mind instead of looking at the older coaches, and would give them someone to lead their rebuild alongside whoever their new franchise quarterback is. Given his background coming from the Shanahan tree and the success he's had with Jordan Love, there's reason to believe Stenavich would have success in Las Vegas.
1. The Jaguars should replace Doug Pederson with Jesse Minter
The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 by a final score of 10-6. Does Doug Pederson want a cookie? Sure, getting a win on the road in the NFL is not easy, especially with a backup quarterback, but the Jaguars defeated the now 3-10 Titans to improve to 3-10 themselves.
If the Jaguars weren't expected to make the playoffs this season, they were expected to, at the very least, be somewhat competitive. Had the season ended last week, they would've had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pederson has had his team underperforming virtually all season long, and it's pretty surprising that he's stuck around this long. A meaningless win against another subpar opponent shouldn't mean much regarding his job status. If anything, Jaguars fans have reason to be frustrated by this win.
Jesse Minter has excelled in his first season as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator, as they've allowed the fewest points per game (15.7). Not only would he bring valuable help to a unit that has struggled, but considering his connection to both Harbaugh's, he can bring a winning culture to Jacksonville that they lack.