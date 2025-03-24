Safe bet? NFL insider is carrying Aaron Rodgers water for him in Steelers talks

The Aaron Rodgers waiting game is upon us. While Rodgers is essentially down to just one interested party in Pittsburgh, he plans on dragging this out about as long as humanly possible. For what reason? That I do not know.

Rodgers has all the negotiating power in this instance. He is 41 years old, but likely the best available quarterback on the market with slim picking in the upcoming NFL Draft. If Mike Tomlin hopes to continue his streak of first-round playoff exists, Rodgers is the best remaining choice, assuming he wants to play at all.

The Steelers met with Rodgers for six hours this past week, per reports from across the usual group of league insiders. That visit went well, with both Rodgers and Pittsburgh encouraged about a possible pairing. Yet, there was still no deal agreed upon.

NFL media is keeping Aaron Rodgers mainstream

Rodgers is in his Favre era, and has earned the right to take his time. The Steelers don't necessarily need Rodgers, either, as they could turn back to Russell Wilson, or start Mason Rudolph this coming season. None of those options sound ideal, but neither is Rodgers.

What the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback does have in his favor is the media, which he can play like a fiddle. Rodgers is at the tail end of his career and coming off a Jets tenure that was disorganized, unproductive and a giant distraction. Yet, the spin is that Rodgers still has something left to give, and it seems to have gotten the best of the usually charismatic Mike Tomlin.

Steelers still likely to sign Aaron Rodgers

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Sunday night that a Steelers-Rodgers pairing was a 'safe bet' thanks to a source he described as 'in the general vicinity of those who would be in position to know.' What?

I do believe Florio when he says Rodgers is likely to sign in Pittsburgh, because he doesn't have any other options. The Giants have moved on, and the likes of the Browns and Titans will find their next QB in the NFL Draft. Heck, even TV networks don't want much to do with Rodgers, as most fans find his annoying and contradicting. For Rodgers, his options are to play in Pittsburgh or live a quiet life in retirement, which is something he's not capable of.

Rodgers has done his best to keep his looming decision close to the vest. Those in his inner circle rarely speak to the media for fear of being exiled. This is why Florio's so-called source sounds incredibly sketchy. It'll only get worse from here.