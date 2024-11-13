NFL Midseason grades for all 16 NFC teams in 2024: Lions thriving, Cowboys flailing
There are eight weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season. Obviously, there’s an awful lot of football ahead. There’s also nothing wrong with taking a look at how teams are faring at the moment.
Since every team in the league has played at least nine games, it’s only fair to attach some thoughts and grades to the clubs. It starts here with the NFC. A couple of teams earned As, but only one franchise came away with an A-plus.
Arizona Cardinals (6-4)
The last time the Cardinals reached the playoffs was 2021, and the franchise’s last division title and playoff win came in 2015. After a so-so start, Jonathan Gannon’s club has started to put all the pieces together and there’s also proving to be one of the league’s more physical teams. Kyler Murray and company have led the club to four straight wins, and the team is 2-0 vs. NFC West rivals (0-6 in 2023).
Grade: A-
Atlanta Falcons (6-4)
Here’s another team looking to end a long postseason drought. The Falcons reached the playoffs in 2016 (Super Bowl appearance) and 2017, and haven’t been back since. This offseason, Raheem Morris was hired as head coach and quarterback Kirk Cousins got big bucks. The latter has brought stability to the offense, but the lack of a pass rush has been a problem remains a problem and could haunt them later.
Grade: B
Carolina Panthers (3-7)
It’s the first year of the Dave Canales Era in Charlotte. The team is currently in the midst of a mini two-game winning streak and second-year quarterback Bryce Young (benched after 2 games this season) has played solid football since he’s returned. The defense leaves a lot to be desired, and the Panthers are allowing an NFL-high 31.0 points per game. This grade would have been much lower a few weeks ago.
Grade: D+
Chicago Bears (4-5)
It’s now become a rough year in the Windy City. The Bears have parted ways with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. A team that was sitting with a 4-2 record a few weeks ago, has now dropped three games in a row and has scored a combined 27 points and two offensive TDs during the skid. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has suddenly regressed. Still, Chicago plays six divisional foes in their final eight games.
Grade: C-
Dallas Cowboys (3-6)
They had been the model of consistency in recent years, which is somewhat of a backhanded compliment. However, the Cowboys will not win 12 games this season, and are currently in the midst of an ugly four-game losing streak. Quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the rest of the year, and the defense has been an unimaginable disappointment. Mike McCarthy’s team has now forgotten how to win at home. Disaster.
Grade: D
Detroit Lions
The lone franchise in the NFC without a Super Bowl appearance is now finding ways on a weekly basis to win games. A year ago, the Lions won their first division title since 1993 and first playoff game since 1991. Dan Campbell’s club appears to be even better this season. This is a physical, scrappy and confident team that epitomizes its unorthodox head coach. The club is very capable of playing for a Lombardi Trophy.
Grade: A+
Green Bay Packers (6-3)
The Packers overcame a slow start a year ago. Quarterback Jordan Love settled in and was red-hot in the second half of the year, guiding the club to the postseason. However, he has not only had a few issues staying on the field this season, his 15 touchdown passes have almost been offset by his 10 picks. Fortunately, Green Bay is tied for the NFL lead with 19 takeaways. But the Pack is 0-2 within the division.
Grade: B
Los Angeles Rams (4-5)
Last season, the Rams dropped six of their first nine games. They finished 7-1 and earned a playoff date with the Lions at Detroit. On Monday night at home vs. the Dolphins, Sean McVay’s team saw a three-game winning streak come to an end with a 23-15 loss. The club now sits at 4-5 and remains somewhat of a mystery. Matthew Stafford has been erratic, while rookie defensive end Jared Verse has been superb.
Grade: C+
Minnesota Vikings (7-2)
Buoyed by the play of journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold, Kevin O’Connell’s team got off to a strong start and has won seven of their first nine games. The Vikings have already equaled their victory total of 2023, but they have bigger fish to fry. As of late, Darnold has reverted to his turnover-plagued ways, and Brian Flores’ defense has bailed out the Purple Gang. Can this squad return to its early-season form?
Grade: B
New Orleans Saints (3-7)
The club set the world on fire the first two weeks of the season by scoring a combined 91 points in routing the Panthers (47-10) and Cowboys (44-19), Suddenly, the bottom fell out for Dennis Allen and company, and a seventh straight loss cost him his job. The team pulled off a surprise of the division-leading Falcons last Sunday, but their defense has hit the skids in a big way. It may be a hard offseason in the Big Easy.
Grade: C-
New York Giants (2-8)
The Giants have shown sparks this season on occasion, but they currently own the worst record in the NFC. Quarterback Daniel Jones has more turnovers (9) than touchdown passes, and has been sacked 29 times in 10 outings. Wideout Malik Nabers is in the discussion for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. New York leads the league with 36 sacks, but that hasn’t meant much for a defense ranked 29th vs. the run.
Grade: D
Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)
They’ve certainly been erratic at times, but this team appears to be hitting its stride at the right time. Jalen Hurts has thrown 12 TD passes and run for 10 scores, but he’s also thrown five picks and lost four of his six fumbles. Saquon Barkley has been a godsend, while a healthy A.J. Brown makes a big difference. A pass defense that allowed the second-most yards in the NFL is now ranked third in the league this season.
Grade: B+
San Francisco 49ers (5-4)
This was the NFC’s number-one playoff seed a year ago with a 12-5 record. However, the Niners are one loss away from having to run the table to get to a dozen wins once again. Brock Purdy has been resilient despite an injury-plagued receiving corps, and this offense could take off with Christian McCaffrey making his season debut a week ago. The 49ers have dropped two of their first three divisional games this season.
Grade: B-
Seattle Seahawks (4-5)
The Seahawks were one of the five teams this season to open 3-0. However, it’s been nothing but a disaster since then as rookie head coach Mike Macdonald has seen his team drop five of their last six games. His defense has been a bit battered, while quarterback Geno Smith and a potent offense has had his problems with mistakes. However, there’s still hope for this club is a very bunched-up NFC West.
Grade: C
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)
It’s worth remembering that this is the franchise that owns the longest current playoff streak in the NFC, which dates back to 2020. That could be in jeopardy as a slumping defense combined with injuries to wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin has this team in a funk. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been productive, but has struggled with interceptions as of late. A team to watch if they can get healthier.
Grade: C+
Washington Commanders (7-3)
Is this the most improved team in the league? The Commanders were a 4-13 club in 2023, and a year ago they allowed the third-most points (518) in a season in NFL history. They enter Thursday night’s clash in Philadelphia with a chance to double their win total from a year ago. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been sensational, and the offense has been balanced. Washington’s run defense is a major concern.