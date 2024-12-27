NFL Mock Draft 2025: 3 Packers who won’t be back and draft picks to replace them
The Green Bay Packers locker room is squarely focused on making noise once they enter this season's playoffs. The front office is already planning on the roster changes they will make heading into the 2025 campaign. Personnel overhaul is not required but a few key changes around the edges of head coach Matt LaFleur's roster could yield very positive results.
The first step in the franchise's offseason plan is to decide which players to part with. The easiest category to let go is any player slated to hit free agency. Several big-names on the two-deep are being overpaid in the last season of their contract. GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff can let those overpaid players go and replace them with a more talented, more cost-efficient option.
The primary source of cheap talent in the NFL is to hit on talent in the draft. Packers fans should keep a close eye on the following three players who can leave via free agency and be replaced by a superior first-year player.
Packers departure No. 1: Eric Stokes
Green Bay spent a first-round pick on Stokes in 2021 with the hope that he would develop into their No. 1 cornerback. He's held down a starting position for the team this season but his play is nowhere near that of a top draft pick. Stokes' PFF overall grade of 61.5 on the season ranks 110th out of 217 corners.
Stokes will be looking for a free agency deal that builds on his salary as a former first-round pick. The Packers should not engage in those sorts of discussions with his representatives. He is not good enough to be a starter on the outside for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. The Packers have the ability to be that kind of team in 2025 and should find an upgrade over Stokes in the draft.
Packers mock draft cornerback: Shavon Revel
if Green Bay chooses to go with a cornerback with their pick late in Round 1 then Shavon Revel should get a lot of attention from the team's medical staff. He missed the majority of his final collegiate season at ECU with a torn ACL. The good news is that he should be ready to play by the time Week 1 of his rookie season arrives.
When healthy, Revel has all of the athletic tools required to be a No. 1 cover corner. He has elite speed that allows him to track elite receivers on deep balls. What sets him apart from some other defensive backs in his draft class is that he also has the power to jam opponents at the line of scrimmage.
Green Bay might need to wait a while to get the best out of Revel but his upside is worth that tradeoff. The former ECU star would give their cornerback room a much-needed infusion of talent.
Packers departure No. 2: Josh Myers
Josh Myers is the weakest starter on a strong offensive line for the Packers this year. The veteran has struggled in pass protection but his biggest weakness is as a run blocker. His inability to hold up in the interior has caused running back Josh Jacobs to work too hard to break tackles this season.
Myers has been bad enough to get benched by a lot of teams. The Packers, unfortunately, don't have a realistic option to replace him on the current roster. That will change this offseason. Green Bay will let Myers leave via free agency and look to bring in a veteran and a rookie to occupy the top two spots on their depth chart in 2025.
Packers mock draft center: Logan Jones
Drafting an offensive lineman from Iowa is typically a good strategy for NFL teams looking for help in the trenches. That's why the Packers should take a long look at Logan Jones as a potential mid-round steal to help plug their whole at center.
Jones is relatively new to the offensive line because his athleticism allowed him to play tight end earlier in his career. He's got outstanding lower-body strength that helps him drive defensive tackles in the run game. Combine that with his excellent mobility and it's easy to understand how he can turn into a massive upgrade over Myers by the time his rookie season wraps up.
Packers departure No. 3: Andre Dillard
Green Bay brought Dillard onto the roster to give them valuable cover at the left tackle position. Rasheed Walker's solid play and excellent health has served to limit Dillard to just 13 snaps on the season.
The Packers might want to bring back Dillard on another short-term deal but the odds favor him looking elsewhere for a better chance to become a starter. If he does choose to leave, Green Bay will need to draft a new potential swing tackle to help their depth in 2025.
Packers mock draft tackle: Emory Jones Jr.
Will Campbell is the LSU offensive tackle who gets the lion's share of the media attention, but Emery Jones Jr. has a sneaky chance to become a valuable rookie for the Packers. He is not the natural left tackle that Dillard is, but his versatility could give Green Bay even more options up front.
Jones is a big, strong, fluid mover who knows how to use his strength and speed to move opposing linemen at the line of scrimmage. He will need to improve his technique to thrive at multiple positions at the next level, but he has the athletic profile to handle the adjustment to life in the NFL. He can turn into a mid-round steal for the Packers or any team that drafts him.