NFL Mock Draft 2025: 3-round Chicago Bears projection to fix Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams has shown signs of stardom during his rookie campaign, but he's spent far too much time running for his life in 2024. If the Bears want him to stay healthy and reach his full potential they need to find some help for him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The defense needs reinforcements as well, but the focus has to be on offense in the early rounds. Multiple new starters on the offensive line are necessary. Tackle is the most pressing need but a new starter on the interior is also vital if Chicago wants to keep pressure out of William's face next season.
This should not be a sexy draft chocked full of skill players for Chicago. It's time for GM Ryan Poles to get serious about finding talent in the trenches. Here's how the first three rounds should go for the Bears.
Bears mock draft Round 1 pick: Kelvin Banks
Chicago might end up regretting winning one too many games to land LSU tackle Will Campbell in Round 1. If he's off the board, the Bears should snap up Texas standout Kelvin Banks to strengthen their options up front.
Some scouts believe Banks needs to kick inside to guard at the next level, but Chicago should give him the chance to prove he can hold up at tackle. He's got excellent feet and nice punch with his hands. His technique will need refinement to hold up against NFL edge-rushers, but that's the case with most rookies who need to make an impact in their first season.
Chicago has so many needs up front that they can easily afford to take a gamble on Banks as a tackle with the idea that he might end up at guard. He has a chance to blossom into a plus starter and that's the sort of talent the Bears need to add up front. Banks isn't the full solution of what ails the Chicago offense but he would be a step in the right direction.
Bears mock draft Round 2 pick: Donovan Jackson
Unlike Banks, Donovan Jackson is a collegiate tackle whose future certainly lies at guard in the NFL. The good news for the former Ohio State standout is that he has the athletic ability to develop into a perennial Pro Bowler on the inside.
Jackson is a powerful athlete who can get to the second level and mash opponents with his run-blocking ability. He occasionally gets too high when he's out in space but that's something that can be corrected with work at the next level.
His pass blocking ability should translate immediately to success as a rookie. He has strong hands that help him keep lineman at bay. Jackson's quick feet should also help him effectively handle the variety of stunts and twists he'll encounter as a rookie. Landing him in Round 2 isn't going to win any press conferences but it can help the Bears win games in 2025.
Bears mock draft Round 3 pick: Shemar Turner
The Bears defense needs more juice up front and going for Shemar Turner in Round 3 would give them a much-needed boost in terms of power and versatility. He may not be the class speed rusher that's en vogue in the modern NFL, but he can turn his powerful frame into production at the next level.
The 6-foot-4, 300 pounder jumps out in film at Texas A&M when he's used as a standup edge rusher at the line of scrimmage. He shows surprising quickness with his first step for a player with his size and length. Sometimes he fails to follow that up with the subsequent pace required to get to the quarterback.
The ideal outcome for Turner is a rookie is for the Bears to use him at defensive end on early downs before shifting him inside on obvious passing plays. He can be a nice building block for a defense that needs to play with more force at the line of scrimmage. Turner may not have superstar potential but he can help Chicago's defense become more competent in 2025.