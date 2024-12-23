NFL Mock Draft 2025: 3-round Las Vegas Raiders projection after falling out of QB range
Beating the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon was good for the morale inside the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room but it was bad for the franchise's draft position. Getting to three wins might cost Las Vegas the opportunity to land their quarterback of the future at the top of next April's draft.
A trade up to nab someone like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could always be a gamble the Raiders see as worth taking. On the other hand, this roster is fill with numerous holes that need to be filled in the offseason. Las Vegas has a load of free agent cash to spend, but they need to come out of the draft with starters at numerous positions.
The Raiders can get good value if they stand pat in the first three rounds. Here's how GM Tom Telesco and his staff can really get the most out of the early rounds of next year's NFL Draft.
Raiders mock draft Round 1: Tetairoa McMillan
No quarterback can be successful for the Raiders in 2025 if he's forced to work with the same group of receivers they've trotted out this year. That's why landing Tetairoa in Round 1 could be a masterstroke.
The former Arizona standout is just the sort of big-bodied wide receiver who can turn average throws into big gains down the field. He may not possess exceptional speed but he can run every route in the playbook. That, combined with his outstanding catch radius makes him a good bet to make an impact as a rookie.
Some fans might see selecting a wide receiver in Round 1 as a luxury pick for Las Vegas but they need a deep threat capable of troubling opposing secondaries. McMillan can help create space for everyone else on his offensive unit. Pairing him with a new quarterback would give the Raiders offense a real chance to improve in 2025.
Raiders mock draft Round 2: Landon Jackson
The Raiders offense isn't the only unit that struggled in 2024. Las Vegas needs to add more defensive difference-makers if they're going to make their way into the postseason next year. In particular, the group needs to find a way to get after opposing quarterbacks more often.
Landing an edge rusher with the superior upside of Landon Jackson in Round 2 would represent excellent value for the Raiders. He's a big, physical defensive end who can rush the passer and set the edge against the run. That makes him an ideal partner for Tyree Jackson.
Jackson isn't just a big body though. He has violent hands and a good first step that helps him really cause problem for opposing tackles. The former Arkansas star doesn't have the same finesse as other edge rushers in this year's draft class but he's ready for the strength of professional football. He would give Las Vegas a much-needed boost of toughness up front.
Raiders mock draft Round 3: Davinson Igbinosun
The Raiders have been strongly linked with Travis Hunter in Round 1 all season long due to their need at cornerback. If Las Vegas doesn't move for the Colorado star with their first pick, they'll need to circle back to land a new starting defensive back in a later round.
Waiting past Round 3 would be a needless gamble for the Raiders. Instead, nabbing Ohio State star Davinson Igbinosun should be the consolation prize they target. The speedy corner would give Las Vegas a player with the athleticism required to blossom into a No. 1 corner.
Igbinosun may not be ready to seize that kind of role right away due to his need to improve his technique. He is a better zone corner than man-to-man competitor at this early stage of his career. The Raiders can help him realize his full potential but they might need to wait for a half season or more before he's ready to be a quality starter.