NFL Mock Draft 2025: 3-round Saints projection to put New Orleans back on top of NFC South
As usual, the Saints front office will head into the offseason without the financial flexibility required to boost the roster in free agency. GM Mickey Loomis and his staff need to find multiple starters via the draft if they want to return to top of the NFC South standings in 2025.
Finding late-round gems is a nice bonus for any team, but New Orleans must get their early round picks right if they want to improve. The quarterback position is the biggest question the franchise needs to answer in the offseason if they want to become playoff contenders once again.
Finding a No. 1 edge rusher may be just as important for the team's long-term health. Cam Jordan cannot play forever and Chase Young is headed to free agency. It would be a major surprise if New Orleans doesn't land a new defensive end in the early rounds.
Saints fans who want to know what their team might look like in 2025 should keep a close eye on the following potential draft picks.
Saints mock draft Round 1 pick: Will Campbell
New Orleans would love to nab a quarterback or edge-rusher with their first-round pick but there's a strong chance value won't meet up with need when they go on the clock. That makes pivoting towards a quality offensive tackle like Will Campbell a savvy potential move for the Saints.
Specifically, the franchise needs to secure an upgrade over Trevor Penning at the right tackle spot. His PFF grade of 61.6 ranks him as the 71st best tackle in the NFL this year. That's not a disaster but he's nowhere near a plus option on the perimeter.
Some scouts like Campbell better as a guard but he's got the balance required to operate at right tackle as a rookie. The former LSU star might lack ideal length for the position but he makes up for it with his outstanding agility. It's easy to envision a scenario where he lands in New Orleans and takes over for Penning early in his rookie campaign.
Saints mock draft Round 2 pick: LT Overton
The Saints need to come out of this draft with a potential star at edge-rusher. LT Overton is a player who possesses that kind of elite ceiling. He may have a lower floor than some other defensive ends in this draft class but New Orleans would be right to gamble on his athletic tools.
Overton began his career at Texas A&M before moving to Alabama last season. His ability to knife into the opposing backfield and force negative plays is his biggest strength as a player. To date, that's been more evident against the run than as a pass rusher.
The Saints will need to show some patience if they want Overton to come in right away and make an impact at defensive end. This is a great example of when emphasizing the long-term over the short-term is the right move for a franchise. Overton can turn into a star defensive end if things break right. That would be transformational value for the Saints in Round 2.
Saints mock draft Round 3 pick: Carson Beck
Waiting until Round 3 to address the quarterback position may not be ideal for the Saints, but getting Carson Beck in this spot could turn into a spectacular acquisition. His uneven play for Georgia this year has caused his stock to drop precipitously, but he still has the talent that made him many scouts' No. 1 signal-caller before the year began.
Beck is a classic example of a player who can drop in scouts' eyes because he lacks elite tools. He has a good, but unspectacular arm. Similarly he flashes good mobility in and outside of the pocket, but he's not a sprinter. Being a jack of all trades and a master of none can be a negative at the pro level but it can also add up to an above-average starter.
Drafting Beck in Round 3 would give the Saints another proverbial bite at the quarterback apple without committing them to anyone in the long run. He can compete with Spencer Rattler next year for the starting job. If he wins the job and shows out then New Orleans has nailed the pick. If he fails they can go back into next year's draft to find a franchise player at the game's most important position.