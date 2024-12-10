NFL Mock Draft 2025: Updated draft order after Cowboys-Bengals and 1 player each top 12 team should skip
Week 14 shook up the NFL Draft order with the Jacksonville Jaguars handing the No. 1 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, for the time being. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals pulled themselves out of the Top 10 with a win over the Dallas Cowboys.
The Jags win over the Titans changed the order at the top but it won't change the basic calculation of the teams in the top 5. The Raiders and Giants were always going to go with QBs, assuming Jacksonville wouldn't be looking at that position. They just have to worry less about someone trading up to grab their favorite passer.
Here's the new order:
Updated NFL draft order after Cowboys-Bengals
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
- New York Giants (2-11)
- New England Patriots (3-10)
- Carolina Panthers (3-10)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)
- Tennessee Titans (3-10)
- New York Jets (3-10)
- Cleveland Browns (3-10)
- Chicago Bears (4-9)
- New Orleans Saints (5-8)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)
- Dallas Cowboys (5-7)
- Miami Dolphins (6-7)
- Indianapolis Colts (6-7)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
- Arizona Cardinals (6-7)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (7-6)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)
- Washington Commanders (8-5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)
- Denver Broncos (8-5)
- Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
- Houston Texans (8-5)
- Green Bay Packers (9-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
- Buffalo Bills (10-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)
- Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)
- Detroit Lions (12-1)
Sometimes it's not about the pick you make, but the one you don't. Successfully avoiding a bust or wrong fit is key to drafting well. These teams would do well to heed that warning.
Team
NFL Mock Draft Players to Skip
1. Las Vegas Raiders
WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
2. New York Giants
QB Quinn Ewers (Texas)
3. New England Patriots
WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
4. Carolina Panthers
WR Luther Burden (Missouri)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Mason Graham (Michigan)
6. Tennessee Titans
QB Carson Beck (Georgia)
7. New York Jets
QB Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
8. Cleveland Browns
QB Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)
9. Chicago Bears
S Malaki Starks (Georgia)
10. New Orleans Saints
EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)
11. Cincinnati Bengals
WR Isaiah Bond (Texas)
12. Dallas Cowboys
OT Kelvin Banks (Texas)
Why wouldn't the Raiders want Travis Hunter? As tempting as it might be to take one of the most unique talents the NFL has seen in a long while, Las Vegas has much bigger fish to fry. They need a franchise quarterback.
The Giants are almost certainly going to take a QB, but they need to grab the right one. Every year, teams fall in love with prospect who wasn't expected to go in the top five. If that guy is Quinn Ewers (or Jalen Milroe or Garrett Nussmeier or Carson Beck), someone needs to tell New York to stay away. All of those guys rated 58 or lower in passing under pressure. Whoever the Giants draft needs to be stellar in that department.
For the Patriots, don't get me wrong, I love Tetairoa McMillan. But the Patriots should remember the last time they used a first round pick on a wide receiver out of Arizona. McMillan likely isn't the second coming of N'Keal Harry, but New England are one of the worst pass blocking teams in the NFL. For the love of god, get Drake Maye an offensive lineman.
The Panthers shouldn't take anyone but Penn State's Abdul Carter. Luther Burden gets a mention because the temptation to pick up a wide receiver might rise with every Xavier Legette drop.
It's simple, Will Campbell should be there at No. 5 for the Jags. Take him. Don't bother with anyone else, even an exceptional prospect like Mason Graham.
The Titans, Jets and Browns should avoid the same trap. This isn't a strong quarterback class. Don't reach on a QB. Address other positions of need that will set up the next one for success.
If another Bulldog, Mykel Williams, is there for the Bears, grab him. Otherwise, taking the best offensive lineman on the board is the way to go over a safety like Malaki Starks.
Nic Scourton would be a temptation for the Saints, but they need to address their secondary first and foremost.
The Bengals will be looking for a Tee Higgins replacement. I'm just wary of receivers with more talent than production like Isaiah Bond. Emeka Egbuka would be the perfect fit if he's there.
The Cowboys should just take Ashton Jeanty, but if they inexplicably pass, drafting a pass-blocking tackle with questionable run blocking ability isn't the play.