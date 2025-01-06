NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Bengals 2025 projection with playoff dream dead
Joe Burrow almost had enough magic in his right arm to help the Cincinnati Bengals make the playoffs after their sluggish start. Cincinnati came up short in the end but their late-season run proved they are only a clever offseason move or two away from crashing next season's postseason party.
A few clever free agency moves can help improve head coach Zac Taylor's roster, but the draft is where the team can really improve. The defense could use reinforcements at almost every position. Finding a player or two who can create negative plays up front should be a strong consideration for the Bengals' front office every time they go on the clock.
Burrow's abilities make the offense prolific, but the impending departure of Tee Higgins will leave a hole in the starting lineup at wide receiver. Offensive line help is always a priority for a team with a star quarterback to protect.
The Bengals have a big opportunity to take a major step forward in 2025 if they manage to land premium prospects early in the draft. Here's how the big event could go down for Cincinnati.
Round 1, Pick 17: DL Walter Nolen (Ole Miss)
Walter Nolen was one of the top high school recruits in the country when he arrived at Texas A&M. He eventually found his way to Ole Miss after a coaching change and started to fulfill his vast potential under head coach Lane Kiffin's watchful eye.
At his best, Nolen is a powerful defensive lineman who uses his strength to push opposing linemen around. He also possesses surprising quickness for a man of his size. In many ways, the game has come too easily to him during his development. That's caused him to get a bit lazy with his technique.
The Bengals can deploy him as a defensive end who can rush the passer and hold up against the run on early downs. His value might be at its peak if he's given the license to shift inside on passing downs and rush the quarterback with reckless abandon. Nolen has the talent to become a difference-maker for a Bengals' defense that needs to find some stars who can turn games in their favor.
Round 2, Pick 49: LB Jihaad Campbell (Alabama)
The Bengals' defense also needs help in the second level. In particular, finding a coverage linebacker like Jihaad Campbell could give the unit a big boost in versatility next season.
Campbell notched five sacks for Alabama last season but that is not where his money will be made in the NFL. Pro scouts like his ability to drop in coverage and run with opposing running backs and tight ends. He will need to add physicality to hold up against the run next year but he's still young enough to add good weight once he gets into the league.
Pairing Campbell with Nolen in the first two rounds would give the Bengals a nice combination of a high ceiling and a high-floor player to add to their subpar defense. Campbell may never turn into a star but he can be a real asset against the modern passing attacks that are dominating the NFL.
Round 3, Pick 81: WR Tez Johnson (Oregon)
The Oregon Ducks may have flamed out of the College Football Playoff but that has not done anything to hamper Tez Johnson's draft stock. He doesn't have the size required to replace Higgins on the outside but he can help compensate for his departure by giving a boost to the team's options in the slot.
Johnson has electric speed that's particularly apparent when his offense is able to give him the ball in space. He's tough to tackle in the open field and can also leverage that foot speed to get behind opposing defensive backs. He needs to improve his hands to maximize his athletic ability, but he made progress on that front during his last season with the Ducks.
Burrow has the sort of accuracy that can really take advantage of a wideout with Johnson's set of skills. Lining him up in the slot next to Ja'Marr Chase would be a nightmare for opposing cornerbacks. He is the sort of rookie who can come right in and make big plays for an offense that thrives on explosives. Johnson won't make fans forget about Higgins but he can help soften the blow of his likely departure.