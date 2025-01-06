NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Cowboys 2025 projection after one last heartbreak
Well, at least it's over. The Dallas Cowboys' final game of the 2024 season was a fitting capper, falling just short to the Washington Commanders thanks to a last-second touchdown grab from Terry McLaurin.
Just about everything that could go wrong, did go wrong for Mike McCarthy's team this year, from injuries to Dak Prescott and other big names to regression on both sides of the ball. The first question facing Jerry Jones and Co. this offseason is what to do with the head coach, as McCarthy's contract is set to expire on Jan. 14 — and no one's quite sure whether Dallas will keep him around or whether he'll bolt for another job elsewhere.
Whoever is coaching this team in 2025, though, Jones and the front office have to crush the upcoming NFL Draft if they have any hope of getting back to contention in the NFC. There are holes everywhere, from running back to the offensive line to linebacker, and plenty of paths to acquiring impact talent. What might Dallas do next spring? Let's dive in.
Round 1, pick 12: T Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
While Ashton Jeanty is tempting here, never rule out Dallas going offensive line in the first round. While Tyler Smith looks like a keeper, Zack Martin's future is up in the air, and there figure to be holes at right guard and at one tackle spot at the very least.
Ersery is a mountain of a man at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, and his ability to move well at that size means that he could play either inside or outside depending on what the Cowboys need. He had no problem moving people around at Minnesota, and he could immediately step in and help Dallas get back to its old identity in 2025 and beyond.
Round 2, pick 44: RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Okay, we've put off finding a running back long enough. TreVeyon Henderson was the home-run hitter for the Buckeyes backfield this season, but Judkins was the man doing the work between the tackles, churning out yardage ever since he stepped on campus as a freshman at Ole Miss three years ago. (He's racked up nearly 3,700 yards on the ground in his career.)
He's not quite as explosive as Ezekiel Elliott was when he first entered the NFL, but he shares Elliott's toughness and zeal for pass protection, both of which should make him a three-down back that Dallas can build its rushing attack around. And at 6-foot, 219 pounds, his frame is pro-ready.
Round 3, pick 76: DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Jones and Co. are still feeling burned by the Mazi Smith bust, but the interior of this defensive line is in desperate need of talent, and if Dallas doesn't address the position early they'll at the very least look to add a player on Day 2 or 3. Harmon is a bit of a polarizing player, but he's got the frame to play as a three-technique inside, adding something in both run defense and getting after the quarteback on passing downs. With Osa Odighizuwa hitting free agency, Harmon could be an ideal replacement that allows the Cowboys to spend their big money elsewhere.