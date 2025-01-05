NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Patriots 2025 projection after falling to the No. 4 pick
Entering Week 18, the New England Patriots were in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the primary beneficiary of the New York Giants' baffling win over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend. But on Sunday, the shoe was on the other foot: This time it was the Patriots foiling their own attempted tank job, beating the Buffalo Bills' backups thanks to an out-of-nowhere performance from backup QB Joe Milton.
The win improved New England's record on the year to 4-13, dropping the team behind the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants in the draft pecking order. The bad news is that the Patriots will no longer be in position to demand a king's ransom from a QB-desperate team looking to move up. But the good news is that the fourth pick is still a pretty good position to be in, especially when you already have your quarterback of the future in Drake Maye.
So: Now that the first overall dream is dead, how will New England go about building around Maye? Let's do our best GM impression and find out.
Round 1, pick 4: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
The Titans and Browns seem like mortal locks to take quarterbacks with the top two picks in the draft. That would leave Travis Hunter for the Giants, who would be crazy to pass up the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star. From there, the Patriots can go in any number of directions: Take an offensive lineman to protect Maye, like LSU's Will Campbell or Texas' Kelvin Banks? Maybe an edge rusher, like Penn State star Abdul Carter?
Those are all compelling choices, but neither Campbell nor Banks are prototypical OT1 prospects, while edge rusher simply isn't as pressing of a need. Instead, let's give Maye his new No. 1 target in McMillan, a former volleyball player who used that 6-foot-5 frame to put up over 2,700 yards over the last two seasons at Arizona. McMillan did all that without the best QB play in the world, often having to outjump or outmuscle multiple defenders to win jumpballs. He's a tantalizing mix of size, speed, strength and ball skills, and he'd give Maye a much-needed safety blanket on the outside.
Round 2, pick 36: OT Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Okay, now we can give Maye his new blindside protector. A three-year starter at guard for the Buckeyes, Jackson kicked out to left tackle midway through his senior season and has blossomed in the role, particularly during Ohio State's impressive run through the College Football Playoffs. He's become a much smarter, smoother player this year, and he's proven that his frame can play on the edge — he made his first career start at tackle against Carter and Penn State in early November and more than held his own.
Pair Jackson with a free-agent acquisition or two, and all of a sudden Maye might have more than a split second to throw next season.
Round 3, pick 68: EDGE Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
Gillotte might not be the twitchiest or most explosive athlete, but he's got motor for days, and his rock-solid build allows him to contribute against both the pass and the run and should make him a three-down player in the NFL. The Louisville product won't rack up the sacks in the pros, but he'll give the Pats a little more pass rush juice while setting the edge with authority. This pick won't fix New England's edge problem all by itself, but Gillotte should develop into a legitimate starting-caliber player, and this front seven could use as many of those as it can get its hands on this offseason.