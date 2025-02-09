NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Saints 2025 projection after New Orleans hires Kellen Moore
In a perfect world, new Saints head coach Kellen Moore would be able to land a new starting quarterback in Round 1 of his first NFL Draft. The challenge with that plan is that quarterback value does not line up well with New Orleans' No. 9 overall pick. That means the Saints will need to focus on filling other holes with their four picks in the first three rounds of April's draft.
The defense desperately needs to add a young edge rusher capable of harassing opposing quarterbacks. Chris Olave is a star wideout, but he could use some help in the team's receiver room. Adding talent at either tackle or guard would do wonders to protect whomever lines up under center for the Saints in 2025.
Moore won't get every roster reinforcement he needs in this year's draft, but these four picks would give him a good foundation for early success in The Big Easy.
Round 1: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Saints cannot rely on Cam Jordan to anchor their pass rush forever. That's why landing another powerful edge rusher like Scourton in Round 1 makes so much sense for New Orleans' front office.
Scourton does not possess the ideal perimeter burst to thrive as an outside rusher, but he makes up for it with real power at the point of attack. He makes college linemen look silly on his Texas A&M film by bursting through them with a variety of bull-rush moves.
He also possesses the size required to sit the edge against the run from his defensive end spot. That's an underrated skill the Saints need to add to their defensive front. Scourton projects as a good fit even if he needs to slide inside on obvious passing downs to maximize his skill set.
The Saints could go with a sexier prospect in Round 1, but Scourton represents a nice combination of safety and sizzle. He may never be an All-Pro, but he comfortably projects to be a solid starter for a team that desperately needs to add some quality to their front seven.
Round 2 pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
New Orleans may not have the ideal quarterback to protect at the moment, but they'll add that signal-caller early in Moore's tenure. Drafting a tackle like Conerly Jr. to protect that sort of prized asset would be good future planning by New Orleans' front office.
The former Oregon tackle is generating some first-round buzz due to the agility he possesses on the outside. He's a finesse lineman that can move his feet in space to keep opposing edge rushers at bay.
The downside to Conerly Jr.'s game is that he lacks the functional strength required to stand up to elite power rushers. He's going to need to add weight and muscle at the next level before he's ready to be a complete tackle. That lack of power could see his draft stock slip right into the Saints' hands with their Round 2 selection.
Round 3: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Olave is a star on the outside at one of the team's receiver spots but the options around him are pretty limited. Landing a big-bodied wideout like Higgins in Round 3 could give Moore's offense an extra dimension in 2025.
There are legitimate questions about Higgins' lack of foot speed at the next level, but he has everything else NFL teams covet at the wide receiver position. He excels at making contested catches down the field. Higgins also has soft hands that allow him to make tough catches look easy.
Ideally, the Saints can draft Higgins and line him up on the outside for years to come. At worst, they can employ him as a power slot receiver who can keep the chains moving on interior routes. Either way, Higgins can give them solid value in the third round. Moore will gravitate towards his versatility as a prospect and that could give him the nod over other receivers projected to go in this range.
Round 3: Gray Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
Zabel is an offensive line prospect whose stock is on the rise at the moment. He played significant snaps at both tackle and guard during his collegiate career at North Dakota State but his home likely lies on the inside at the pro level.
The Saints can use help at either spot, so they shouldn't be overly concerned with his short arms. They can give him a chance to stick at tackle with complete willingness to shifting him inside if he looks limited on the perimeter.
As a guard, Zabel has elite movement skills that help him get to the second level. Moore may come to town with a reputation as a pass-happy coach, but he understands the need for run/pass balance in the modern NFL. A versatile lineman prospect like Zabel could help boost the team's run game early in their new head coach's tenure.