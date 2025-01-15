NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Saints 2025 projection to replace Derek Carr and then some
By Luke Norris
The New Orleans Saints were one of several pleasant surprises in the early weeks of the 2024 NFL season.
After blowing out the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 1 by a score of 47-10, they then went on the road and dismantled the Dallas Cowboys, 44-10. With 91 combined points in those outings, the Saints recorded the most points of any NFL team in the first two weeks of a season in the last 15 years and the fourth-most of any team in league history.
Of course, it was all downhill from there, as New Orleans dropped its next seven, which led to head coach Dennis Allen being fired. The Saints ultimately finished 5-11 for the year, giving the franchise its lowest win total since 2005.
Obviously, changes need to be made within this organization, which naturally begins with finding a new head coach.
But that coach, whomever it may be, won't have any success if New Orleans doesn't improve the roster. Some feel those improvements need to start with replacing Derek Carr, who still has two years remaining on the four-year, $150 million deal he signed before the 2023 campaign and has stated that he's unwilling to take a pay cut.
The Saints could release him, but that would cost them more than $50 million in dead cap money, although they could spread that out over two years if they cut him after June 1.
Carr isn't their only problem in that regard. This organization has been in salary-cap hell for quite some time now, which will obviously hinder its ability to compete in free agency this offseason.
As such, the Saints will need to knock it out of the park at the 2025 NFL Draft. And that may include taking a quarterback for the second straight year after selecting Spencer Rattler in Round 5 last spring.
That's certainly not a priority in the first round or two, as this team has plenty of other positions to worry about. That said, though, New Orleans does own an extra third-round selection, which could very well be used on another signal-caller.
Let's have a guess on what the first three rounds of the '25 draft might look like for the Saints.
Round 1, Pick 9: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Saints need a lot of help on the defensive line at this point, and if Michigan's Mason Graham were available, he'd be the easy call for New Orleans at No. 9 overall. But that isn't likely to be the case, as I see him going fifth to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
As such, with the ninth overall pick, I see the Saints going with Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams, who was a two-time Second-Team All-SEC selection with the Bulldogs.
At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Williams has the size the Saints seem to like, and he's got strength and speed as well. He's at his best against the run, and his overall athleticism and agility will help him be a solid pass-rusher as well. He still needs to be a little better off the jump, but that will come with time at the next level.
Round 2, Pick 40: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
After trading away Marshon Lattimore, the Saints have a need at the cornerback position, and Trey Amos of Ole Miss would be a great fit for New Orleans.
A First-Team All-SEC selection this past season at Ole Miss, Amos, who also spent time at Louisiana and Alabama, may not look all that menacing at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, but he can match up with receivers of any size and has excellent length. He's also not afraid to jump into the mix against the run and make tackles.
His overall aggressiveness can hinder him, though, as he sometimes attempts to get a little too physical on the line, which slows him up in coverage and makes it more difficult to locate the football. But he's got great feet, strong lateral movement, and exceptional timing.
Amos would be a strong second-round addition if he's available.
Round 3, Pick 71: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
The Saints have needed a bigger wide receiver to play opposite Chris Olave for quite some time now, and at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, TCU's Savion Williams certainly fits that bill.
But don't let the size fool you, as Williams has 4.45 speed and plenty of agility to boot. He's also a versatile route-runner with the ability to play on the outside or in the slot.
He set career-highs as a senior in 2024 with 60 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns and would be an asset for whoever is throwing the ball for New Orleans.
Round 3, Pick 91: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
The Saints aren't locked in at No. 91 just yet, as this extra third-round pick came from the Washington Commanders, who are still playing in the postseason at the time of this writing.
Nevertheless, New Orleans will have a selection somewhere in this vicinity come April, and this could be where they go after another quarterback, specifically Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart.
A First-Team All-SEC selection this past season, which is certainly impressive given the talent in that conference at the position, Dart put up ridiculous numbers for the Rebels, completing 69.3% of his passes for 4,279 yards, good for the third-most in the nation, with 29 touchdowns against just six interceptions.
Some think Dart's game may not translate well to the pros, as Ole Miss doesn't run a pro-style system, but others believe he could end up being one of the biggest steals in the entire draft if utilized correctly.
With Carr and Rattler on the roster, this would undoubtedly be a big gamble on New Orleans' part. But the risk may just be worth it. With two fourth-round selections at their disposal as well, the Saints should be able to afford to take a shot with this pick.