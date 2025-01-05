NFL Mock Draft: 3-round Titans 2025 projection after securing the No. 1 pick
By John Buhler
Now that their 2024 NFL season has finally come to an end, the Tennessee Titans need to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft unlike any draft they have taken part in before. This is because after losing to the Houston Texans to fall to 3-14 on the season, Tennessee will have the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This team is largely devoid of talent, so pick at the very top of every round should help them out a lot.
Other than draft positioning, I would argue the best thing the Titans have going for them is an up-and-coming head coach in Brian Callahan. He did extraordinary things previously when he was the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals. While I do not trust ownership, nor do I have a ton of faith in Ran Carthon as a general manager, this could be the NFL Draft to make or break the franchise.
So what I am going to do today is outline three players who I think could make a ton of sense for the Titans in this three-round NFL mock draft of sorts. They obviously need a quarterback. I would venture to guess that is what they will take at No. 1. After that, I think a linebacker to anchor the defense and a running back to help the young signal-caller out would be a great start to the draft.
With the Titans picking first this spring, here is where I think they are leaning with the No. 1 selection.
Tennessee Titans first-round pick: Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward
While this is not the best quarterback draft by any reasonable margin, I tend to believe that three of them will go in the first round, as well as two in the top five. Conceivably, the Titans could take Jalen Milroe out of Alabama in the latter part of round one. However, I think it will come down to who they prefer between Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado or Cam Ward out of Miami. Ward feels like the pick.
You get similar production without any of the Deion Sanders baggage that may come along with taking the Colorado quarterback. Ward can really sling it, as illustrated by his Heisman Trophy finalist season at Miami. He proved that he can play winning football this past year, as opposed to stat padding like he did previously at Washington State. If Callahan wants him, then I would pursue Ward.
Assuming he interviews well and looks great at his Miami pro day, Ward is my pick to go No. 1 overall.
Tennessee Titans second-round pick: Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell
With the Titans' second-round pick, I think they need to go in one of two directions. Either get a weapon to complement Ward or whoever their first-round quarterback ends up being, or get a stalwart on defense. For my money, I think this is a great linebacker draft. Running backs can be had later. If I were Ran Carthon, I would target Alabama standout linebacker Jihaad Campbell in day two.
Campbell was a huge part of Alabama's defense. He really took to coaching, as illustrated by him flourishing under an entirely new staff in the wake of Nick Saban retiring. Had the Titans been picking further back than first, they might have been a prime candidate to take Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter inside of the top eight. Instead, they can get a similar enough player in Campbell a day later.
With Ward and Campbell joining the Titans in this mock, let's turn our attention to a running back.
Tennessee Titans third-round pick: Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo
I don't care. Just draft Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State at some point in the third round, and thank me later. The college football legend has run out of eligibility and will be running for an NFL team near you. It does not matter if your team has a running back or two; Skattebo is the type of offensive playmaker that makes ever team better. He nearly carried Arizona State to a Peach Bowl victory.
Skattebo may be closer to a late third-round pick than the top selection in round three, but once again, the Titans need some juice, and he can provide that. Moving on from Derrick Henry was about as stupid as firing Mike Vrabel. Skattebo is not the Henry you have at home. He is something entirely different. Regardless, I want for a team like the Titans to have a player everyone likes watching play.
The combination of Ward, Campbell and Skattebo is one way for the Titans to change their fortunes.