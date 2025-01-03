NFL Mock Draft 2025: 3 Steelers who won’t be back and draft picks to replace them
The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise prides itself on stability and continuity but changes are coming to Pittsburgh's roster this offseason. An unusually large number of head coach Mike Tomlin's players will see their contracts expire. Quite a few will be allowed to leave in favor of younger, cheaper players available in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This is still a team that will be trying to maximize its win total next season so look for GM Omar Khan and his front office to try to find college prospects who are ready to make an immediate impact. That may prove to be a difficult task in the later rounds but Pittsburgh can find immediate starters with their first several draft picks.
Read on to discover three Steelers who will be allowed to leave via free agency and the draft picks that can provide Pittsburgh with potential upgrades.
1. QB Russell Wilson
Steelers mock draft pick to replace him: Jalen Milroe (Alabama)
Plenty of Steelers fans would like to see Russell Wilson benched in favor of Justin Field in advance of this year's playoff run. They will likely have to wait until 2025 to see a different quarterback line up under center.
The team's likely first-round pick does not line up with great value at the game's most important position so look for Pittsburgh to try to find a quality starter on Day Two or Day Three. That's where Alabama standout Jalen Milroe is slated to go. He failed to live up to his preseason expectations for the Crimson Tide this year but he represents a nice stylistic fit for the Steelers.
Milroe's greatest attribute is his mobility when he gets outside the pocket. He also possesses excellent arm strength that permits him to push the ball down the field on any route in the playbook.
Inside the pocket, things can get a little more erratic for the young gunslinger. The Steelers will need to exercise patience while he learns how to correct his footwork and throwing motion. Drafting Milroe will require Pittsburgh to acquire a bridge quarterback to help ease his transition to life in the NFL. Landing him in the second round or later would give the franchise a chance to acquire a cheap, starting quarterback who can breathe life into their offense.
2. WR Mike Williams
Steelers mock draft pick to replace him: Luther Burden III (Missouri)
The Steelers currently project to have the No. 25 overall pick in Round 1. That's a great spot to hunt for wide receiver talent. Mike Williams has made a few plays for Pittsburgh since coming over in a trade but he's not a guy to build around as he enters his 30s.
Luther Burden III could give Tomlin's offense the perfect foil for George Pickens. The former Missouri star specializes as a receiver who can turn short passes into long gains with his exceptional ability to rack up yards after the catch. PIckens' propensity to thrive on deep routes would give Burden a lot of room to operate on short and intermediate throws.
Burden would also bring some much-needed physicality to Pittsburgh's receiver room. He might lack the ideal length to operate on the outside but he's got a thick lower body that helps him break tackles in space. The bottom line for the Steelers offense is that they need more weapons that can turn mundane plays into exceptional gains. That's Burden's specialty and it makes him a great fit for Pittsburgh with their first-round pick.
3. DB Damontae Kazee
Steelers mock draft pick to replace him: Jaylen Reed (Penn State)
Pittsburgh's gone after secondary help at Penn State in previous seasons and they might do so again in this draft. Jaylen Reed isn't the elite prospect that Joey Porter Jr. was but he can give their secondary a meaningful boost as a rookie.
Damontae Kazee's name recognition has significantly outpaced his production this year. There's a reason why he's just a backup for Pittsburgh. His struggles in pass coverage make him borderline unplayable on third down.
Reed doesn't have elite speed but shows good instincts to read offensive sets and make plays on the ball when called upon. He should always be better when he's deployed nearer the line of scrimmage but he has enough versatility to be a quality backup for the Steelers.
The Nittany Lion star does not have superstar potential in the back end but that's not what the Steelers will be shooting for on Day Three. They can count on Reed to be a valuable backup who contributes on special teams. That's excellent value for where he's projected to go in the draft.