NFL Mock Draft: 49ers 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins
Failing to reach the playoffs was a major disappointment for everyone associated with the San Francisco 49ers last season. GM John Lynch is not an executive who reacts well to that sort of failure. He and his staff will be desperate to get the franchise back on track by nailing the 2025 NFL Draft.
The only upside to the team's ugly 2024 campaign is that they head into April's draft with the No. 11 overall pick. That gives the 49ers a lot of optionality with their first-round selection. Add in the fact that San Francisco also has an extra third-rounder and it's easy to envision a scenario where Lynch makes some moves to land the players he covets.
The team's overall draft strategy might also be influenced by what happens with Deebo Samuel. He's a potential trade target for a number of receiver-needy teams. If the 'Niners deal him, they could move wideout up their list of priorities in the draft.
Without further delay, here's a projection of how the 49ers' first four picks could play out.
Round 1, Pick 11: OT Josh Simmons (Ohio State)
Trent Williams is still a really good left tackle but he's going to play his age-37 season in 2025. It's time for San Francisco to find their left tackle of the future while they're armed with a pick capable of landing that kind of premium prospect.
It's very possible that Josh Simmons would be rated as the No. 1 overall tackle prospect in this draft class had he not suffered an ACL injury that ended his final collegiate season prematurely. If his medicals check out during the pre-draft process he could be off the board before the 49ers make their first pick.
The former Ohio State standout excites scouts with the power he displays from the tackle position. He might need some finesse work at the next level, but he's the rare tackle prospect who can come right in and punish opponents in the ground game right away.
Some 49ers fans might be disappointed to see their favorite team go for a likely backup with their first round pick but this would be quality franchise construction for a team that knows the importance of long-range planning.
Round 2, Pick 43: DT Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee)
The 49ers like to build through the trenches which is why they're going for a defensive lineman in the second round of this mock draft. Omarr Norman-Lott would give them a versatile player who can help them at defensive end and tackle during his rookie contract.
Norman-Lott did his best work at Tennessee when he was free to rush the passer with reckless abandon. His strength at the point of attack will need work at the next level to blunt opposing running backs. That's something the coaches in San Francisco can address.
Norman-Lott's ability to knife into the opposing backfield and wreak havoc is something that cannot be taught. He's just the sort of versatile chess piece that can thrive in San Francisco's defensive system. He may never be an All-Pro but he can be a quality pass rusher right away for a defense that depends on its front to give them a quality push.
Round 3, Pick 75: OT Charles Grant (William & Mary)
Aaron Banks is headed for unrestricted free agency and there's no guarantee he'll be on the 49ers roster next season. That makes acquiring a versatile offensive lineman like Charles Grant a shrewd decision for the team's front office.
He played left tackle at William and Mary and scouts really like the way he moves on the perimeter. His lack of strength and offensive length likely means his future will lie on the inside. Grant will need to add good weight to move NFL tackles but his potential to get out to the second level on zone schemes will appeal to San Francisco's brain trust.
Round 3, Pick 99: WR Jaylin Noel (Iowa State)
If the 49ers do deal Samuel ahead of the draft they'll need to add a player capable of replacing him in the slot. Noel isn't going to give them the same sort of juice on the inside, but he can hold up as a quality contributor as a rookie.
Noel's lack of size limits him to just play the slot, but he has the quickness and explosion required to produce separation on the interior. If the former Iowa State star was a bit more consistent or a better yard after contact threat he might be considered a fringe first-rounder.
As it is, he looks more like a quality starter than a potential star. He's not the sexiest wideout available in this year's draft class but he can help the 49ers right away. That makes him solid value towards the back end of Round 3.