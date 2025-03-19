NFL Mock Draft: Bengals 3-round 2025 projection after free agency first wave

Cincinnati Bengals fans are understandably excited about the franchise's decision this week to keep Tee Higgins in the fold. He will combine with Ja'Marr Chase to form one of the NFL's most dangerous wide receiver duos next season. Joe Burrow also happens to be the ideal quarterback to trigger the team's passing attack.

Things on the other side of the ball aren't quite as rosy, however. The Bengals need to add help at every level of their defense if they want to emerge as a serious Super Bowl contender in 2025. Splashing massive amounts of cash on the offense means Cincinnati will need to utilize this spring's NFL Draft to give new coordinator Al Golden the sort of talent he needs to field a respectable unit.

Cincy's front office doesn't have enough draft capital to transform their defense into a top-tier unit, but they can make meaningful strides via their first three draft picks. Here's how the Bengals should proceed if they want to nail April's draft.

Round 1: EDGE James Pearce, Jr.

The Bengals should have one of football's highest-scoring attacks next season. That means their defense will have plenty of chances to rush opposing quarterbacks. It only makes sense that Cincinnati would look to add more teeth to their pass rush in Round 1.

James Pearce Jr. has the natural athleticism to be a top-10 pick but his draft stock is all over the board at the moment. There's no guarantee he'll be available when the Bengals go on the clock with the No. 17 overall pick, but it is a distinct possibility.

Cincy should jump at the chance to draft him if they get that opportunity. Pearce Jr. has elite speed on the perimeter that help him torment opposing tackles in the SEC. He lacks the strength to set the edge against the run at this stage in his career but that's not what the Bengals would be drafting him to do.

The team still has high hopes for 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy to develop into a quality pass-rusher, but they can't afford to wait around for him to develop. Adding Pearce Jr. to their defensive mix would give Golden and his staff a fighting chance to terrorize quarterbacks on obvious passing downs next season.

Round 2: LB Carson Schwesinger

The Bengals need to add speed at linebacker, which makes circling back to land Carson Schwesinger a clever pick in Round 2. The former UCLA star is a little undersized for the position but he makes up for that weakness with his good speed and exceptional instincts.

His ability to make plays from sideline to sideline should appeal to the team's coaching staff. At worst, he profiles as a tackling machine who can help stymy opposing ground games. If Schwesinger figures out how to improve his technique in coverage he could blossom into a perennial Pro Bowler.

Cincinnati desperately needs to add more playmakers on the defensive side of the ball and Schwesinger knows how to turn his athleticism into production. He can provide the Bengals with another cheap starter on defense to build around in 2025.

Round 3: G Tate Ratledge

Protecting Joe Burrow will be a priority for the Bengals as long as he remains their starting quarterback. The one place they can use reinforcements in that regard is at guard.

Former Georgia star Tate Ratledge lacks the ideal length to be a star, but he's got a mean streak that should endear him to fans in Cincinnati. Combine that with good foot speed for an interior lineman and it's easy to see how he can develop into a solid starter early in his professional career.

The Bengals might prefer to find a better pass-blocking guard at this point in the draft, but Ratledge's ability to play right away should appeal to the team's front office. Fans should not forget that establishing a solid ground game is another way to keep Burrow upright. Ratledge can help them add physicality on the interior. Selecting him would give Cincinnati another quality young building block in the trenches.