NFL Mock Draft: Browns 3-round 2025 projection after Deshaun Watson re-tears Achilles
The Cleveland Browns thought trading for Deshaun Watson was going to change the tragectory of the franchise. Instead, it's been the same old problem that's been plaguing the Browns for nearly three decades.
Watson hasn't performed up to expectations for Cleveland and tore his Achilles this season. Back-up Jameis Winston became the starter for the rest of the year and looked to be a better fit for the Browns' offense than Watson. The Browns made it clear that they were going to stick with Watson in 2025 until recent reports announced that Watson re-tore his Achilles during the recovery process.
They now find themselves in the same position for the millionth time—in need of a quarterback.
Luckily for them, they hold the number two overall pick in the draft.
Round 1, Pick 2: QB Shedeur Sanders
With the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns pretty much have the option of drafting anyone they want, save for the Titans pick at No. 1. Right now, the most logical choice for the Browns would be to take a quarterback. It will be tempting not to grab a player like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter or trade down to acquire more picks.
The Browns' selection will likely come down to quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. While both are talented quarterbacks, Sanders fits in with Kevin Stefanski's offense since he fits the more typical pocket-passer type than Ward does.
Sanders had his best year yet in 2024. He threw for 4,134 yards with a 74 percent completion percentage on top of 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. He also had four rushing touchdowns.
Round 2, Pick 33: OT Aireontae Ersery
The Browns offensive line suffered a series of injuries throughout the 2024 season that forced them to play with seven different starting lineups. Targeting the position group in the draft will be a top priority for them.
Finding an offensive tackle in the draft, particularly early, will be important for the Browns. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. has been plagued by injuries for the past two years and will be a free agent in the offseason.
Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery fits the prototypical NFL tackle profile and has three years of experience under his belt. A strong run blocker, Ersery has a bit of development to go as a pass blocker. The Browns will want to work on some of his technical flaws at the point of attack but his durability could be what they need to protect their QB's blindside.
Round 3, Pick 67: WR Tez Johnson
It's quite likely that Oregon's Tez Johnson is not available by the time the Browns are on the clock here. However, if he is available, it should be a no-brainer pick for Cleveland. The Browns need more depth in the receiving room. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku were the two most reliable options for the Browns on offense last season. Jeudy has 1,229 yards receiving and four touchdowns while Njoku had 505 yards and five touchdowns.
Johnson has experience both in the slot and out wide but projects to be primarily a slot receiver in the NFL. He's twitchy and will attack teams horizontally with a strong football IQ. Johnson isn't one to win many contested matchups so the Browns would get their best use out of him by getting him to move pre-snap.
Round 3, Pick 93: RB Quinshon Judkins
The Browns have a tough decision ahead of them when it comes to running back Nick Chubb. He's suffered two season-ending injuries in a row and could very well have seen his last snap with Cleveland. Whether the Browns decide to keep Chubb or not, Ohio State's Quinshon Jenkins should be a top target for them in the draft. Judkins could stand as a starter alone or he could easily compliment Chubb in the backfield.
Judkins is a strong, athletic running back with a versatile three-down skill set yet he somehow still remains underrated as a draft prospect. His ability to contribute in the passing game, combined with his knack for forcing missed tackles and showcasing good burst and speed, sets him apart from many of his peers. However, his pass protection remains a concern, and he could benefit from refining his decisiveness when hitting gaps. Despite these areas for improvement, Judkins
is a strong cheap option considering Cleveland's cap constraints thanks to Deshaun Watson's contract.